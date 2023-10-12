Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Flirty Over Her Latest Baby Bump Thirst Trap

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping up with the baby bump photos.

On October 11, the 44-year-old Poosh mogul shared her latest maternity style photoshoot in honor of her “limited Boohoo collection," which is made from “100% recycled polyester.” Sustainable buzzwords to promote fast fashion? Spooky!

It is Halloween season after all, which the soon-to-be mother of four winked at in her caption. “Are you a good witch or a bad witch,” she captioned the slideshow of boudoir photos in a witchy crochet maxi dress and a black bra. Matching her energy, her husband Travis Barker replied to the pics, “You’ve definitely been a bad witch 😈.” Sir, that's a quote from a children's story!

This flirty display of unity between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker comes a little over a month after Kardashian underwent “urgent” surgery to save her unborn baby's life. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram on September 6. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

She continued, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she continued. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍.” Barker replied in the comments, writing, “God is great 🙏🏼.”

A few days later, Kardashian returned to Instagram to share another all-black bump-framing 'fit featuring a fair amount of leather and lace, which she captioned, “Pregnancy is so empowering.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour