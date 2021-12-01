Kourtney Kardashian, 42, shuts down pregnancy rumor after posting hot tub photos

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumor after latest Instagram photos. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian is responding to an Instagram commenter who asked if she's pregnant after posting photos from a steamy night swim with fiancé Travis Barker and her daughter Penelope.

The 42-year-old took to social media on Tuesday to share a series of photos taken in a hot tub where Kardashian is wearing a bathing suit from the SKIMS collaboration with Fendi. But while she meant to show off the cute two-piece, one commenter suggested that the mother-of-three was showing off something else.

"Not to be that girl but... is that a preg belly," a user commented on the slideshow.

Kardashian quickly responded, "Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?"

It isn't the first time that the Poosh founder replied to claims that she is pregnant, as she's been at the center of rumors throughout most of her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer. Back in August when she shared another slideshow of stomach-baring photos someone commented, "SHE’S PREGNANT," to which Kardashian countered, "I'm a woman with a BODY."

The unsolicited comments, however, have not stopped Kardashian from sharing her stripped-down photos as she posts countless bikini pictures from tropical destinations.

Still, in the face of rumors that Kardashian is pregnant, experts say that the comments are both unkind and indicative of fatphobia.

"Asking someone if they're pregnant has long been a childish way of delivering a veiled insult that can easily be denied as innocent inquiry," body-positive influencer, author of the forthcoming The Body Positive Journal and host of the Rebel Eaters Club podcast Virgie Tovar previously told Yahoo Life. "It's not innocent because the insult delivery relies on the bigoted belief that being a higher-weight person is negative and undesirable."

