Kourtney Kardashian feels good about having given birth on TV: 'I felt like, I want to give people this.'

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about what it was like giving birth on television during filming of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kourtney Kardashian has only good things to say about giving birth on television.

The Poosh founder spoke to Variety this week about her birth experience with first child Mason Disick, which she shared with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians audience in 2009. The events became part of the season 4 finale of the E! reality show, which ended last year as the family readies for their new Hulu series The Kardashians.

“We shot that ourselves, so it was our footage from a handheld camera. I didn’t have a microphone on, I didn’t have a lighting guy or a camera operator. It was all shot by Khloé and Scott [Disick],” Kardashian explained.

She added that while she would never “push” her siblings to share their own birth on camera, it was a good experience for her.

“People have said to me multiple times, ‘I watched your episode of giving birth.’ One person told me they watched it in their birthing class and it was an example of a positive birth,” she recalled. “I remember always seeing scenes of women giving birth and feeling terrified, so when I had my birth experience and it was so incredible and amazing, I just remember wanting to share that to help other women maybe not feel terrified or have that perspective. I’m sure there are so many experiences of women giving birth, but to me, mine was so just incredible that I felt like, I want to give people this.”

Kardashian, who split from Disick, the father of her three children, in 2015, is currently engaged to longtime friend and neighbor Travis Barker. Her relationship is one area where she wants to hold back, telling Variety of the romance, “It’s so sacred to me and I am very protective of it.”

While the reality star allowed her fans to get up close and personal during labor, one place she puts up boundaries is when it comes to pregnancy rumors. Last year, she shut down talk that she was expecting with Barker, replying to a commenter who suggested she was pregnant, “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?”

