Kourtney Kardashian posts a throwback photo from her college days: 'Remember that cow party you took me to?'

Kourtney Kardashian posts a throwback photo from her college days to Instagram. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kourtney Kardashian may be a business woman and a mom today, but back in 1997, she was just a college girl.

The Poosh founder, 42, took to Instagram on Feb. 18 to share a photo of herself in her younger days, smiling while sporting long dark hair and a little black dress. She captioned the pic, “1997 Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas.”

Kardashian attended Southern Methodist University for two years before transferring to the University of Arizona, where she studied theater arts and minored in Spanish.

However, it seems that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had plenty of fun during her time in Texas. Her sister Khloé Kardashian commented on the post, “Remember that cow party you took me to? Lol.” She also added, “The milk and cookies.”

Sister Kim Kardashian previously opened up about having a less-than-amazing time while visiting her sister at her second college of choice. In the caption of an August 2021 Instagram post, she wrote, "University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know."

Kourtney, however, remembered that time differently.

“I remember feeding you jungle juice and someone else driving, I won’t name names, and blasting Ruff Ryders,” she responded in the comments section. “(Maybe I was partying too hard to remember correctly, anyone else who was there wanna chime in?)”

While Kourtney may be looking back at her past, she’s also planning her future. The mother of three is currently engaged to Travis Barker , a longtime friend.

