Kourtney Kardashian wears a catsuit complete with a whip ahead of Halloween: 'Just a casual stroll down the hotel hallway'

Kourtney Kardashian traded in her usual style for a catsuit at NYFW. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Kourtney Kardashian is doing her best Catwoman impression.

The Poosh founder took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of photos of herself in a cat suit — complete with a mask featuring pointed ears. The photos, which were taken at a hotel in New York, also featured Kardashian sporting a long black whip. She captioned the pics with a simple black cat emoji.

Kardashian’s followers loved the look — though some had questions about the timing. One commented, “Bruh we still in September lol,” while another added, “Ready for Halloween.”

When one joked that it’s “not Halloween yet, Kourtney,” the mom of three responded, “Just a casual stroll down the hotel hallway.”

Kardashian wasn’t celebrating spooky season: The outfit photographed was the one she wore to the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show at New York Fashion Week, where she was joined by her new husband, Travis Barker.

The eldest Kardashian sibling has also shared a photo of herself wearing a different costume this week. In a Thursday Instagram post, she rocked a blonde wig and shiny pink outfit for a sultry cowgirl vibe.

The reality star certainly loves getting creative with her costumes. Last year, she and Barker dressed up like the characters from True Romance, which is the Blink-182 drummer’s favorite film.

Recently, Kardashian has made headlines in the fashion realm for reasons other than her creative outfits. Earlier this week, she faced backlash when she was announced as the sustainability ambassador for the brand Boohoo — a company which was ranked one of the least sustainable brands in 2019.

In an Instagram post, she addressed the controversy, writing that she, too, was unsure if she wanted to take on the role due to the role fast fashion plays in harming the planet.

“Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don't go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn't going anywhere,” she wrote. “I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet. I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful. It's definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for.”

