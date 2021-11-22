Kourtney Kardashian shows off toned abs in string bikini while vacationing in Mexico: 'La romántica'

During Thanksgiving week, Kourtney Kardashian is sharing how thankful she is for romance.

The reality star and Poosh founder, 42, took to Instagram on Sunday to show off a string pattern bikini while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her kids and fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

"La romántica," she wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the hotel where they're staying, including what seems to be a private pool overlooking the beach.

Naturally, the post encouraged her followers to weigh in, with many pointing out how happy she looks since she's gone public with her relationship with Barker.

"Believe it, watch this lady and her beau... love out there so pure and real with no bs," one commenter wrote.

“May [happiness] be with you always Kourtney," added a fan, while another chimed in, "I literally can't handle your hotness."

Kardashian has been posting about her epic Mexican vacation over the last few days. This weekend, she posted photos from what appeared to be a private beachside screening of the Christmas classic Home Alone before Barker set off fireworks near the beach. The couple held each other close as they gazed lovingly at the night sky.

Kardashian and Barker announced their engagement in October after nearly a year of dating. The drummer proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at sunset at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif. Both of them shared photos from the moment.

The Kardashian family later joined in the celebrations. Sister Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter with a cute video of the couple, writing: "Kravis Forever."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.