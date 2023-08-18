Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

8,000 Amazon reviewers swear by these $10 magnetic lights for BBQing, reading, sewing and more

Patrick Hearn
·Deals Writer, Tech
Updated ·3 min read
0

There are flashlights, and then there are Kosin Magnetic Lights. These goosenecked lamps are perfect for everything from nighttime grilling to under-the-hood car repair to spelunking in the darkest recesses of your basement. No matter where you use them or what you use them for, they'll provide strong, focused, in-a-jiffy illumination. Also illuminating? Right now, you can get a 2-pack for just $10. That's $5 a pop.

KOSIN LIGHT

Kosin Magnetic Light

$10$13Save $3

Running on three AAA batteries each, these gooseneck lights will also save the day during a fowl foul-weather emergency. 

$10 at Amazon

Key to these lights' versatility? Their magnetic base, which lets you snap it onto anything metal. The grip is strong, but not too strong; in other words, you can move them when you need to. Also adding to their allure? A flexible neck allows for 360-degree adjustability, so they're always facing exactly where you need them. If you've ever had to do any late-night repairs on a car, you know exactly how valuable something like this can be.

"We actually use these for things other than grilling now," reported one resourceful reviewer. "They have helped us locate things in the dark, look under a car hood at night, etc. They’ve definitely stood up to use so far." Some more good news: They get 20 hours of life per set of AAA batteries, and the batteries are included with the purchase. Handy, huh?

The lights are also made of heat-resistant alloy, so you don't have to worry about your grilling cooking more than just the burgers. They're also water-resistant, so they'll hold up to a little bit of rain — although you shouldn't leave them out in it any longer than necessary.

These magnetic lights are useful for everything from grilling to home repair. (Photo: Amazon)
Ever had a hankering for shish kebab at 4 a.m. but didn't want to wake everyone up with your backyard floodlights? Of course, who hasn't? We're here to tell you: Those days are over! (Photo: Amazon)

"Purchased these several years ago for the BBQ guy in our house, my husband. He put them away and promptly forgot about them until today. His little Mag Lite died while he was working on the engine in his ‘65 Mustang and rooting around in the garage he rediscovered these great lights … and he’s in love with his lights! Super bright with a strong magnet that were absolutely perfect for doing whatever he was doing on his engine … HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" one fan said.

The applications for these lights really are just as flexible as the light itself. "Wife uses it to thread her sewing needle," one husband said. "They are very bright and the magnet is perfect for dad’s Coleman camp stove. Having two is great because he can set one up on the stove and one on his prep surface. Great for camping," said another shopper.

At just $5 each, these lights are an absolute steal and a deal you don't want to miss.

KOSIN LIGHT

Kosin Magnetic Light

$14$15Save $1

Use them for grilling, sewing, camping, working on cars — or just as an emergency flashlight that stays stuck to the side of your fridge. 

$14 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

  • Hotor Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets

    $8$18
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Kinder Fluff Car Window Shade (4-Pack)

    $15$26
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor

    $26$45
    Save $19 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Avapow 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter

    $115$200
    Save $85 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Vacuums

  • Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $110$600
    Save $490 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Kitchen

  • Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set With Block

    $139$345
    Save $206
    See at Amazon

  • Calmbee Plastic Wrap Dispenser and Bag Organizer

    $40$50
    Save $10 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener

    $14$30
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

Home

  • Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows

    $26$100
    Save $74 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags

    $20$33
    Save $13 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

    $179$339
    Save $160
    See at Amazon

  • LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner

    $11$12
    Save $1
    See at Amazon

Recommended Stories