8,000 Amazon reviewers swear by these $10 magnetic lights for BBQing, reading, sewing and more
There are flashlights, and then there are Kosin Magnetic Lights. These goosenecked lamps are perfect for everything from nighttime grilling to under-the-hood car repair to spelunking in the darkest recesses of your basement. No matter where you use them or what you use them for, they'll provide strong, focused, in-a-jiffy illumination. Also illuminating? Right now, you can get a 2-pack for just $10. That's $5 a pop.
Running on three AAA batteries each, these gooseneck lights will also save the day during a
fowl foul-weather emergency.
Key to these lights' versatility? Their magnetic base, which lets you snap it onto anything metal. The grip is strong, but not too strong; in other words, you can move them when you need to. Also adding to their allure? A flexible neck allows for 360-degree adjustability, so they're always facing exactly where you need them. If you've ever had to do any late-night repairs on a car, you know exactly how valuable something like this can be.
"We actually use these for things other than grilling now," reported one resourceful reviewer. "They have helped us locate things in the dark, look under a car hood at night, etc. They’ve definitely stood up to use so far." Some more good news: They get 20 hours of life per set of AAA batteries, and the batteries are included with the purchase. Handy, huh?
The lights are also made of heat-resistant alloy, so you don't have to worry about your grilling cooking more than just the burgers. They're also water-resistant, so they'll hold up to a little bit of rain — although you shouldn't leave them out in it any longer than necessary.
"Purchased these several years ago for the BBQ guy in our house, my husband. He put them away and promptly forgot about them until today. His little Mag Lite died while he was working on the engine in his ‘65 Mustang and rooting around in the garage he rediscovered these great lights … and he’s in love with his lights! Super bright with a strong magnet that were absolutely perfect for doing whatever he was doing on his engine … HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" one fan said.
The applications for these lights really are just as flexible as the light itself. "Wife uses it to thread her sewing needle," one husband said. "They are very bright and the magnet is perfect for dad’s Coleman camp stove. Having two is great because he can set one up on the stove and one on his prep surface. Great for camping," said another shopper.
At just $5 each, these lights are an absolute steal and a deal you don't want to miss.
Use them for grilling, sewing, camping, working on cars — or just as an emergency flashlight that stays stuck to the side of your fridge.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Hotor Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets$8$18Save $10
Kinder Fluff Car Window Shade (4-Pack)$15$26Save $11
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel$6$13Save $7
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$13$20Save $7
Avapow 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter$115$200Save $85 with coupon
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$170$350Save $180
Shark Pet Canister Vacuum$160$400Save $240
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$369$470Save $101
Hoover WindTunnel Upright Vacuum$110$140Save $30
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110$600Save $490 with coupon
Kitchen
Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set With Block$139$345Save $206
Kitchen Gizmo Pasta Strainer$14$30Save $16
Ninja Mini Air Fryer$85
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer$20$30Save $10
Calmbee Plastic Wrap Dispenser and Bag Organizer$40$50Save $10 with coupon
Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener$14$30Save $16
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Home
Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage$30$42Save $12
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows$26$100Save $74 with coupon
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags$20$33Save $13 with coupon
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$9$20Save $11
Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner$179$339Save $160
ToLife Air Purifier$35$66Save $31 with coupon
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory-Foam Pillows$50$60Save $10
LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner$11$12Save $1
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase$7$12Save $4 with coupon
LuxClub 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set$35$57Save $22