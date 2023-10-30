Kosé’s Masanori Kobayashi on Creating Beauty and Wellness for All

As a pioneer in the beauty market, Japan’s Kosé Corporation has the ambition to become a company that celebrates beauty across regions, genders and all ages — also known as the company’s 3G strategy, which stands for global, gender and generation.

“We will be expanding our business based on 3G,” said Masanori Kobayashi, chief marketing officer and executive managing director of Kosé, during the WWD Fashion & Beauty Global Summit in Chengdu, held in collaborator with mall operator SKP. “In the past, cosmetics had focused on skin care, but data shows that skin care and cosmetics can also have a great psychological effect on people,” Kobayashi added.

During his presentation, Kobayashi shared insights on wellness trends in China, which has now become a $683 billion market, according to data released by the nonprofit organization Global Wellness Institute.

“The focus on wellness is one of the major characteristics of the Chinese beauty market post-pandemic, not just for individuals, but for families as well,” Kobayashi said. “People view wellness as a long-term goal.”

“Many Chinese women have expressed their concerns about mental health issues, especially the Millennial and Gen Z generations,” Kobayashi continued. “A higher percentage of them have depression and anxiety issues. Thus, Chinese women have increased their demands for products that can fulfill emotional needs apart from functionality.”

Based on Kosé’s research, 90 percent of adult females would like to pay for products that can fulfill certain emotional needs.

In addition, “authority, empowerment, quality and social responsibility” have become the deciding factors for Chinese women when purchasing a beauty product.

Informed by market needs, Kosé’s researchers developed several effective ingredients to soothe both the skin and mind, as well as reinforce the skin’s barrier function. Liposome, an active ingredient that is featured in the company’s Decorté Liposome night cream, as well as magnolia champaca flower extract, which is the key ingredient for the Decorté AQ product line, are able to create such skin-strengthening effects.

“This August, when we worked with SKP Beijing on an advanced launch of the Decorté AQ essence and cream products, the result was quite good,” Kobayashi added.

Other case studies that highlight Kosé’s commitment to diversity and wellness include customized skin care suggestions based on skin temperature and skin stress tolerance measurements, as well as a daily skin care method called Omoiyari, which means having sympathy toward another person in Japanese.

“By learning and practicing this method, you can make your skin care routine a kind of ‘happy hour’ of your day,” Kobayashi said.

The company’s latest innovation launched during this year’s CES in January. Allowing makeup to be projected onto the face in split seconds, the Color Machine is a makeup simulation system that is playful and “helps users discover a new self,” Kobayashi explained.

As more fashion and luxury brands venture into the beauty sector, Kobayashi sees an opportunity for more collaborations between the two worlds.

“We have quite a lot of experience, and we have an open mind. We are willing to join hands and to promote a world of beauty and health and to be more active,” Kobayashi said.

