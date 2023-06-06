This 'flattering and comfortable' T-shirt dress is down to $12

A lovely, versatile, comfortable dress for a steal? Yep, meet the Korsis dress. Designed for all-day comfort, this fab frock — some prints are down are down to $12, from $32 — has a universally flattering A-line silhouette, fits loosely over the body and hits just above the knees. And it has pockets! Wear it alone for errands on warm days; layer it under a denim jacket or cardigan when a chill hits the air. Come fall, throw it on with tights, booties and a leather jacket. The T-shirt dress comes in 34 different colors and prints, and sizes XS to XXXL.

Comfort is key

“The fabric is soft and comfortable, and the wrinkles come out with ease in the dryer. I'm also very curvy and this looks nice on,” wrote one happy shopper.

Another added: "It is so comfy, has pockets, and I think it looks so cute regardless of your body type. I would so buy five more of these!"

At this low price, and with so rave reviews, should you buy one of these? Of Korsis! (Photo: Amazon)

Flatter yourself

"Oh My Lanta, I have never had a more perfect dress!" a shopper declared. "So flattering and comfortable and easy. I am stunned at how great this dress is. I honestly cannot say one negative thing about it...very flattering and feminine."

Raves another shopper: "Flattering and comfortable. Can be dressed up or down.... It fit well in the bust and generous in the tummy area. Cute!"

One cool find

“This dress is a real gift to me and my closet," shared a shopper. "It pulls over my head easily, flatters my figure and moves enough to make me feel beautiful. I live in Florida, and our summers are hot, so this simple dress matches my lifestyle. Add a pair of sandals and I am out of the door."

Another chimed in: "This dress is exactly what I wanted. I work at a school without air-conditioning and sometimes the rooms can reach 100 degrees. I need clothing that is as cool as possible and professional. This comfortable dress is perfect. It hides a large belly and wide hips while flattering my chest and butt...plus it has pockets!"

