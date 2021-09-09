'Flattering and comfortable': The T-shirt dress over 23,000 Amazon shoppers love is on sale for just $27

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon's Korsis dress gets rave reviews. (Photo: Amazon)

A lovely, versatile, comfortable dress for a steal? Yep, meet the Korsis dress.

This lovely T-shirt dress has more than 23,000 five-star reviews — and it's on sale!

Designed for all-day comfort, the dress has a universally flattering A-line silhouette, fits loosely over the body and hits just above the knees. Plus it comes in 36 different colors and prints. And it has pockets!

Pair it with sandals or sneakers for going out and about, toss it over a bathing suit at the beach or layer it under a denim jacket or cardigan when a chill hits the air.

Originally $47 in sizes XS to XXXL, the dress was just marked down to $27 in several sizes and colors (and some are even less!). It’s a killer price for a dress you’ll be wearing all year long (just throw it on with tights, booties and a leather jacket for colder seasons).

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Let's fix that: You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Keep scrolling to read why Amazon shoppers love this top-rated Korsis dress.

You'll be the belle of the ball in this gorgeous frock. (Photo: Amazon)

Comfort is key

“The fabric is soft and comfortable, and the wrinkles come out with ease in the dryer. I'm also very curvy and this looks nice on,” wrote one happy shopper.

Another added: "It is so comfy, has pockets, and I think it looks so cute regardless of your body type. I would so buy five more of these!"

Flatter yourself

"Oh My Lanta, I have never had a more perfect dress!" a shopper declared. "So flattering and comfortable and easy. I am stunned at how great this dress is. I honestly cannot say one negative thing about it...very flattering and feminine."

Raves another shopper: "Flattering and comfortable. Can be dressed up or down.... It fit well in the bust and generous in the tummy area. Cute!"

Story continues

One cool find

“This dress is a real gift to me and my closet," shared a shopper. "It pulls over my head easily, flatters my figure and moves enough to make me feel beautiful. I live in Florida, and our summers are hot so this simple dress matches my lifestyle. Add a pair of sandals and I am out of the door."

Another chimed in: "This dress is exactly what I wanted. I work at a school without air-conditioning and sometimes the rooms can reach 100 degrees. I need clothing that is as cool as possible and professional. This comfortable dress is perfect. It hides a large belly and wide hips while flattering my chest and butt...plus it has pockets!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.