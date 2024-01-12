Koolaburra by Ugg Launches Burree Plaftorm Slippers

Introducing Koolaburra by Ugg’s new Burree slipper and platform. The shoe, which shares a similar silhouette to Ugg’s popular Tasman slipper, dropped today.

The classic slip-on clog boasts a braid-inspired embroidered trim is available in three colorways (chestnut, black and sand) in sizes for men, women and kids, and comes in an elevated platform version as well. Much like the all-season Tasman, the Burree combines a soft suede upper with plush interiors and durable EVA soles. The chic clog retails at $75 while the platform is $90. Both are now available to shop on Koolaburra.com, Amazon, Zappos, DSW and more.

Koolaburra by Ugg Burree slipper in sand. Koolaburra by Ugg

The popularity of Ugg and its sister brand Koolaburra by Ugg continues to soar, with celebrities and tastemakers stepping out in its sheepskin styles more than ever. Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner are among those who have shown love for the brand recently. Dua Lipa was just spotted wearing Ugg’s Tasman slipper collaboration with London-based skateboarding and clothing brand Palace. In recent years, since the launch of the platform, more and more have been sporting the brand.

While Ugg was born in 1974, Koolaburra was founded in 1991. Parent company Deckers Brands acquired Ugg in 1995 and Koolaburra 10 years later. While the brands saw a bit of a decline in popularity in the 2010s, the resurgance of fashion trends from the early aughts has led to sheepskin boots and clogs being embraced again.

