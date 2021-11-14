Nurses and podiatrists love these lightweight sneakers — now $33 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're like most of us, your step count was way down the past couple years. Of course, this was unavoidable — a guilt-free drop in activity brought on by global crisis.

Now it's time to reset, and stride into the sunshine with new resolve, a fresh commitment to fitness — and a pair of miraculously comfortable shoes on your feet.

Ladies and gentlemen, please meet the Konhill sneakers, beloved by Amazon shoppers — including legions of nurses and podiatrists. These lightweight mesh slip-ons have a sock-like fit and a deliciously cushioned insole that provides bounce and lift.

We like to think of them as the base of our 2021 fall uniform. Available in 37 shades, from sleek neutrals to pretty pastels to bold happy hues (hello, hot pink!) these are the kind of shoes that put a spring in your step and a smile on your face. Especially when you see the price. The comfy Konhill Slip-On Sneakers are on sale from just $33 (with on-page coupon) in plenty of colors and sizes, marked down from $50.

When it comes to comfortable, supportive footwear, we know the real experts are folks who spend long workdays running around — teachers, nurses, and other everyday heroes. Among the nearly 5,500 five-star reviews for these sneakers are some serious shout-outs from such pros.

"I am on my feet for 12-plus hours at a time," shares one nurse. "I have spent hundreds on shoes over the last few years attempting to find a shoe that is comfortable for me...These are proving to be one of the best purchases I have made...It feels like I am either not wearing shoes, or maybe wearing slippers."

One of the best things about the Konhill sneakers is that they're comfortable for everyone — even those with tricky feet. A podiatrist chimes in: "I like these shoes because they are very accommodative for common foot problems such as bunions and hammertoes and will not cause rubbing," Dr. Dana Canuso, DPM tells Yahoo Lifestyle. "I also like how lightweight they are for all-day wear."

A fan corroborates: "This shoe is WONDERFUL! It's... the closest thing to going barefoot... while walking on clouds! I have lots of feet issues, including large bunions and hammertoes, so finding any shoes that aren't painful is almost a miracle! I walked several miles last weekend, in total comfort — amazing!"

Wide feet? No worries. Writes one happy reviewer, "...I'm a size 10, had a nursing career that kept me on my feet all the time, and subsequently, my feet have spread. These are wide enough to wear with a light ankle sock or nothing at all. Lots of toe room and flat soles, but cushiony..."

The only possible drawback to these cute, affordable kicks? Your other sneakers might start to feel neglected: "I bought two pairs," one shopper shares. "I don't even wear my other tennis shoes because these are so comfortable!!!"

Shop it: Konhill Women's Casual Slip-on Walking Shoes, from $33 with on-page coupon in select colors and sizes (was $50), amazon.com

