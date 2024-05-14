Kokua Line: How can I help with Memorial Day lei?

May 14—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Question: Regarding memorial flowers for the national cemetery, where and when can we drop off flowers, lei or ti leaf for the annual lei draping? If we sew a lei, how long must it be?

Answer: You'll be able to drop off finished lei at Oahu fire stations and other locations May 24, or you can donate blossoms for others to sew at various lei-making events that same day. We'll list the numerous options.

As for your second question, lei must measure 20 to 22 inches untied. Tie them before dropping them off. "It is preferable to make flower lei which are more visible on the gravestones (particularly plumeria), but ti leaf lei will work as well," according to Honolulu's Department of Parks and Recreation website. Floral sprays, such as ti leaf and anthurium bouquets, also are welcome.

Several readers who have prolific plumeria trees are planning ahead but not picking blossoms yet, because they must be fresh for Memorial Day. Although plumeria are preferred, crown flower blossoms also are appreciated.

DPR is coordinating the annual effort to provide 38,000 fresh lei to adorn graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, as well as thousands more to assist the Memorial Day ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, where 15,000 service members are laid to rest. Here is information about Oahu's lei drop-off sites and lei-making events from the DPR website, which has more details at .

Finished lei drop-off sites:

>> All federal and city fire stations, May 24, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Don't leave lei if no one is available to accept them.

>> Halawa District Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to noon.

>> Makiki District Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to noon.

>> National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, May 24 and 25, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

>> DPR Permit Office (first floor of the Fasi Municipal Building), May 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lei-sewing events:

Volunteers may stay to make lei, or they may drop off blossoms for others to sew.

>> Kaneohe Community and Senior Center, May 23, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

>> Ala Pu'umalu Community Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

>> Booth District Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

>> Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden, May 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

>> Honolulu Hale, May 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

>> Kailua District Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to noon.

>> Kalakaua District Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

>> Kapolei Hale, May 24, 9 a.m. to noon.

>> Kilauea District Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

>> Makua Ali'i Senior Center, May 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

>> McCully District Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to noon (or when flowers run out).

>> Mililani District Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to noon.

>> Wahiawa Botanical Garden, May 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

>> Waianae District Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to noon.

>> Waiau District Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to noon.

>> Wailupe Community Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to noon.

>> Waimanalo District Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to noon.

>> Bill Balfour Jr. Waipahu District Park, May 24, 9 a.m. to noon.

The Scouts of Hawaii will place a lei and an American flag on each grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on May 26, ahead of the Memorial Day ceremony on May 27, which will be open to the public, honoring all those in the U.S. military who died while serving their country.

Q: I thought they closed the Maunalua ramp at night so people would stop camping there. Lately, it looks like people are there 24/7 again.

A: No, the Maunalua Bay Boat Ramp in Hawaii Kai is not part of the nighttime closure hours established in March by the city's Department of Parks and Recreation. The ramp and its parking lot are state property, not city, and remain accessible 24 hours a day.

DPR set closure hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. at Maunalua Bay Beach Park and Joe Lukela Beach Park, which are adjacent to the boat ramp and its parking lot.

