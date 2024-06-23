Kohler Co. partners with artist Daniel Arsham on bathroom collection, new cabin and more

An exterior view of the Arsham Cabin at Destination Kohler.

KOHLER – A partnership between Kohler Co. and a New York-based artist and sculptor brings together hospitality, golf and product design in a series of artwork collections.

“Arsham in Kohler,” envisioned by Daniel Arsham, includes six sculptures on the resort property, a new bathroom collection “Landshapes,” a golf apparel line with Malbon and a new cabin. It joins the Sandhill, Red Fox, Pond and Tomcyzk cabins in the Kohler Cabin Collection.

“Incorporating my sculptures into the golf landscape will hopefully spark conversation about creative expression and golf in a whole new way,” Arsham said in a news release.

“There is a kind of artistic, architectural, even sculptural proposition that's inherent in the game of golf, where you end up playing against the creator of the course itself," Arsham added. "We created an atmosphere where unexpected wonders emerge out of the blue, offering moments of surprise, and beckoning guests and the community to explore our world from a new perspective.”

Arsham’s work spans different mediums, like fine art, architecture and performance. Pieces often use natural materials, like sand, selenite and volcanic ash, a news release said. His work has been exhibited worldwide, across museums in New York, Chicago, Greece, France and China.

“Kohler is honored to partner with Arsham and Malbon, two creative forces that share our passion for bold ideas and immersive experiences,” Kohler Co. CEO and Chair David Kohler said in a news release. “We thoroughly embrace and enjoy the creative process — not only as an outlet for innovation, but also as an ethos of presenting new possibilities in design.”

Two sculptures outside the Arsham Cabin at Destination Kohler.

Cabin features new 'Landshapes' bathroom collection

The Arsham Cabin is a 10-minute drive from The American Club, south of Whistling Straits. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, adorned with fixtures from the "Landshapes" collection, which will launch in the fall.

This includes decorative glass faucet handles, a hand-carved freestanding tub and WasteLAB tiles made from recycled materials. Pieces were inspired by water, sand and minerals, amorphic forms and other natural elements.

Surrounded by woodlands, the cabin has a kitchen, living area with a wood-burning fireplace and stove, and partial wraparound porch.

“The Cabin was designed to give guests the opportunity to experience the world of Arsham as he incorporated elements that he uses in his own home,” a news release said. “The Arsham Cabin includes custom amenities and a pantry stocked with Arsham’s favorite things for an immersive guest experience.”

A bathroom in the Arsham cabin adorned with fixtures from the "Landshapes" bathroom collection.

The cabin also provides views of Arsham’s sculptures, like Amalgamized head of Hermes of Olympia and Bronze Eroded Porsche 911, which are inspired by, according to Arsham, “the confusion of time; figures and objects that represent different eras collapsed through their materiality.”

The pieces are intentionally placed on the property and throughout Whistling Straits, Blackwolf Run, and The American Club to merge the vision of Kohler and Arsham, who became interested in the courses’ designs.

Reservations for the Arsham Cabin can be made starting June 24.

