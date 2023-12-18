Are Kody & Robyn Still Together From Sister Wives? Their Relationship Status Revealed

As the last wife standing, it’s understandable why viewers want to know whether Kody and Robyn are still together from Sister Wives or if she’s left him off-camera too like Christine, Janelle, and Meri. Read on for whether Sister Wives‘ Kody and Robyn are still married.

Sister Wives is TLC’s reality TV series following the lives of a polygamist family consisting of husband Kody Brown, his four wives—Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Christine—and their 18 children. The series premiered in 2010 and has since become one of TLC’s most popular shows. Robyn is Kody’s fourth and most recent wife. She was the first new wife to enter the family in 16 years.

More from StyleCaster

Kody and Robyn spiritually married on May 22, 2010. They legally married on December 11, 2014, so Kody could legally adopt Robyn’s children from his previous marriage: Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna. Before Kody and Robyn’s marriage, Meri, who was Kody’s first wife, was the only wife who was legally married to Kody. Kody and Meri divorced on September 25, 2014, so Kody could legally marry Robyn.

Robyn is also the last sister wife standing after Kody’s splits from Christine, Janelle, and Meri throughout the most recent seasons of Sister Wives. His tumultuous relationship with his ex-wives, of course, leads viewers to wonder: Are Kody and Robyn still together from Sister Wives and where are they now? Read on for whether Kody and Robyn are still married from Sister Wives or if she’s left him too off-camera.

Are Kody and Robyn still together from Sister Wives?

Are Kody and Robyn still together from Sister Wives? The answer is yes. Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are still married as of writing this. Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t issues in their marriage.

Robyn confirmed she and Kody were still together in an interview with People in December 2023, where she claimed that Kody’s breakups with her fellow sister wives—Christine, Janelle, and Meri—triggered a “huge upheaval” in Kody’s self-image. “Kody has been going through a lot and he’s dealt with a lot of frustration and anger and hurt and betrayal, and I’m going through my own emotions about all of it as well,” she said. “And it’s been hard on our relationship. It’s been really hard on our relationship because I think when you’re going through a divorce, you start questioning yourself.”

Robyn claimed that the splits have led Kody to adopt “very self-sabotaging” habits, including in his own relationship with Robyn. “I think he’s just been in such a dark place,” Robyn said. Kody, for his part, admitted that he’s been in a strange “space” since his splits from Meri, Christine, and Janelle. “Moving forward is still one of those things where you go through a divorce, you almost feel like God doesn’t exist, and you’re so angry, so bitter,” he said. “You need to let some sunshine back in. That’s the thing. I think we’re just in a transitionary point where I am letting sunshine back in.”

In an interview with People in August 2023, Robyn also described her relationship with Kody as “hell” amid his splits from Meri, Janelle, and Christine. “No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce,” Robyn said. “It’s been hell. There have been times he’s tried to self-sabotage and sabotage us. I’ve had to work hard not to let him.” She continued, “The commitment we made — we were all in this together. We screwed it up.”

Robyn also told People that she started seeing a therapist after Kody’s relationships ended with Meri, Christine, and Janelle. She also confirmed that she’s never considered leaving Kody, despite the issues in their marriage. “I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody,” she said. “He’s doing his best.”

When did Christine leave Kody from Sister Wives?

When did Christine leave Kody from Sister Wives? Christine was the first Sister Wife to leave Kody. Christine announced her split from Kody after 25 years of marriage in an Instagram post on November 2, 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said in a statement. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family,” the post read.

In her caption, Christine thanked Sister Wives viewers for their understanding. “Thanks for your understanding and compassion! #journey #hope #change #changeisgood #changeisscary,” she wrote.

Kody, for his part, confirmed his split from Christine in his own Instagram post. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he wrote. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.” He continued, “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Christine and Kody share six children: son Paedon, and daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely. Christine remarried with her current husband, David Woolley, in October 2023. “It’s a fairytale,” Christine told People of her and David’s wedding. “It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

When did Meri Leave Kody from Sister Wives?

When did Meri leave Kody from Sister Wives? Meri and Kody announced their breakup in a joint Instagram post in January 2023, a month after People reported that the couple had split. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, and in our own timing,” the statement read. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship. During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the famiy so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.” The statement concluded, “In kindness, Meri and Kody.”

In the caption of her post, Meri slammed People for incorrectly reporting that she had “confirmed” that her marriage to Kody was over before their relationship officially ended. “Today I reclaim my power. Last month’s article by the ‘reputable’ People Magazine quoting me as saying that I had ‘confirmed’ that Kody and I had separated was a complete lie,” Meri wrote. “The information, content, and timing was inaccurate and was based on a highly edited version of events that had been filmed months prior. In the month’s since the taping of those interviews, Kody and I have had many open and honest discussions that have led to our announcement today.”

She continued, “There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody. I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him. You likely will have a range of emotions and opinions at this news and want to offer comments. In doing so, please be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions. Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage. I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power. Step into kindness with me. Put positive energy out into the world. Worthy Up!”

Meri and Kody share one child: Leon. In December 2022, People shared a clip of Meri’s interview on Sister Wives: One on One, in which she opened up about her relationship issues with Kody. “‘Sister Wives’ ‘ Meri Brown Confirms Her 32-Year-Marriage to Kody Is Over: ‘He Made the Decision,’” People‘s headline read.

During the episode, Meri was asked by host Sukanya Krishnan about a scene from Sister Wives, where Kody said that he didn’t consider herself married to her. “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” Kody said in the clip.

When asked for her reaction to the clip, Meri responded, “It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

In the episode, Meri also explained how moving the family to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2021, also took a toll on her and Kody’s relationship. “Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying,” she said. “You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me Meri.’ He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.’”

Meri continued, “I said to him, ‘Then if that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’ And he said, ‘No I don’t want to address it. I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment.’”

The host then asked Meri: “Where does that leave you? Are you still married to Kody? Or, do you get to decide?” to which Meri hinted that her and Kody’s relationship was over.

“Well, he’s already made the decision. You just saw him say that,” Meri said. When asked if she’d ever consider reconciliation, Meri told the host that she would be open to it but didn’t think Kody would be. “I would. I definitely would. But I don’t think that he’s interested,” she said.

When did Janelle leave Kody from Sister Wives?

When did Janelle leave Kody from Sister Wives? Janelle and Kody announced their breakup in the Sister Wives: One on One special in December 2022. “I’m separated from Janelle and I’m divorced from Christine,” Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan at the time.

Janelle also confirmed the split in her own individual interview. “Kody and I have separated. We’ve been separated for several months.” Kody added in his interview, “Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me. She’s like, ‘Haven’t missed you much.’” I think if we both really sat down, we’d look at each other and say ‘Really?’”

Janelle and Kody share six children: daughters Savannah and Madison, and sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison, and Gabriel.

As for where she is now, Janelle told Krishnan during Sister Wives: One on One that she’s been “really happy” since she left Kody. “Kody and I have separated and I’m happy, really happy,” Janelle said, adding that she was “not waiting” for a reconciliation with Kody. “I don’t know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn’t care anymore.”

She continued, “I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone. I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run.”

While she wasn’t waiting for a reconciliation, Janelle admitted that “it could be there” for her and Kody to get back together but that it “would require so much change on both of our parts that I don’t know.” Despite the end of her polygamist relationship, Janelle also told Krishnan that she still “deeply believes” in her religion, which “requires that you continue to make marriage work.” She continued, “I know I’m happy, I don’t want him to come back. But my faith requires that we are married eternally.”

She also explained that the “door” isn’t completely closed to the idea of reconciliation with Kody because “it has to be,” according to her religious beliefs. “I’m not interested in having anyone walk through that door,” Janelle said.

Kody, for his part, told Krishnan that he “absolutely” wanted to work on his relationship with Janelle, though he admitted that their reconciliation would be “a whole new negotiation.”

Best of StyleCaster