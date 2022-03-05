'Love it!': These photo printers are a kicky anytime gift — and they're on sale, just for today
Got a loved one's birthday coming up? Need a gift idea for Mothers or Fathers Day? Graduation? First communion? Sure you do. How bout something inspired and a bit off-the-beaten track that won't cost you a ton? Just for today, Amazon's marked down a gift that practically anyone will adore: a portable photo printer.
This could be just the thing for that hard-to-buy-for friend who loves to take photos with her phone, or your proud puppy parent brother who loves to display Fido's latest snaps on the fridge. Choose from the on-sale options below to find the best fit.
Kodak Mini 3 Retro 3x3” Portable Photo Printer
The Kodak Mini 3 Retro connects to any mobile device, so you can print out photos pretty much anywhere. These aren't the grainy photos you fire off on your regular printer: This machine uses Kodak 4Pass Technology to deliver high-end photos instantly. The 3 x 3-inch photos are printed in layers of ribbon with a laminating process that makes them fingerprint-proof and waterproof.
"This is exactly what I was looking for. I also have a Polaroid camera but the quality of the picture cannot compare to that of photos from this printer," one fan wrote in the reviews. "Easy to use and amazing quality," another said. Get this portable photo printer and eight sheets of photo paper for just $88 — a $42 markdown! — today.
Kodak Mini 2 Retro 2.1x3.4” Portable Instant Photo Printer
This portable printer has all the same great features as the Mini 3 Retro — just in a different shape. Now you can print out more traditionally-shaped 2.1 by 3.4-inch photos right from your phone. Enjoy eight complimentary printer sheets to get you started. "I couldn’t believe how high quality the pic was. So, I got this printer and gave it to my sis. She loves it and uses it everyday," a five-star reviewer wrote. "Film is much more affordable than regular photo printing website. Please buy this! You won’t regret!!!!!!!!!!" Get it now for just $95 (with on-page coupon).
$95 with coupon
$120 at Amazon
Kodak Mini 3 Retro 3x3” Portable Photo Printer with 60 Sheets
This all-in-one pack lets you gift the power of a portable printer and plenty of extra paper to print on. It's no wonder this combo set is a top seller for desktop photo printers! One fan calls this the "the best picture printer," while another said "the print quality is beyond what I expected...absolutely love it!!!" Get this set for just $98, down from $150.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
