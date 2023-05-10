Save up to 50% off Kodak cameras and printers at Amazon — but only 'til midnight

Snag Kodak instant cameras on sale at Amazon now. (Photo: Amazon)

Printing out photos can be an overwhelming task — if you don't have the right equipment. But with a portable photo printer, it's beyond easy to churn out quality photos you can frame, store as a keepsake or pass on to loved ones. And, of course, you need a camera to shoot those pictures on.

You don't have to spend a ton for all this, though. Amazon just released a one-day sale on portable photo printers and cameras, making it that much easier to get frame-worthy prints in an instant. And, just for today, top-rated Kodak cameras and photo printers and accessories are up to 40 percent off. Don't miss these deals.

This portable printer allows you to print out more traditionally-shaped 2.1 by 3.4-inch photos right from your phone. Enjoy eight complimentary printer sheets to get you started. "I couldn’t believe how high quality the pic was. So, I got this printer and gave it to my sis. She loves it and uses it everyday," a five-star reviewer wrote. "Film is much more affordable than regular photo printing website. Please buy this! You won’t regret!!!!!!!!!!"

OK, this is seriously cool: With the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro, you can shoot quality photos and print them out, all from the same device. This features a polaroid camera that uses 4Pass Technology to create crisp, gorgeous photos. Then, print HD 3 x 3-inch photos in layers of ribbon with a laminated finish. A nice element The photos are waterproof and fingerprint-proof to last for years.

"The quality of the picture from this cute camera is awesome compared to the pictures from the polaroid camera. Printing takes less than a minute and [it's] easy to use," said a five-star fan. "The design is adorable, we can select the layout of photos, and it's rechargeable with your cell phone charger."

KODAK Kodak Dock Plus 4PASS Instant Photo Printer $140 $200 Save $60 Dead phone? No problem. This dock and printer combo lets you both charge your mobile device and print your favorite photos at the same time. $140 at Amazon

This all-in-one pack lets you gift the power of a portable printer and plenty of extra paper to print on. It's no wonder this combo set is a No.1 bestseller for desktop photo printers. "Awesome photo printer!" a five-star fan said. "The pics come out great! ...We've printed about 20+ pics so far and they all look great. You print from the app, and connect your Bluetooth to the printer. It's super easy. The app also gives you the option to make collages and add stickers, text, and boarders to photos before you print."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

