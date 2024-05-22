KNWA Today: upcoming “Garden Gate Tour”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Washington County Master Gardeners are inviting Arkansans to attend their upcoming Garden Gate Tour.

The $15 tour features a total of five stops, including four privately-owned gardens, and the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

Details and tickets can be found on the master gardeners’ web page for the event, linked here.

