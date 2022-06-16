Been waiting to join the wireless-earbud revolution? Here's your chance...for just $15!
Believe it or not, there are still people walking around with wired headphones. There are also people walking around with personal audio setups that they haven't changed in five years. Nutso, right? Well, to be fair, some of those people haven't made the upgrade because they believe that it's impossible to get a quality pair that's also affordable. This one's for them: These true wireless earbuds hit the sweet spot of robust, pristine audio and Everyman affordability.
True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case
These buds have excellent sound and pair with your phone in just seconds. Plus, with a little help from the included carrying case that also charges, these babies will run for up to 40 hours.
These buds employ Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which means a transmission speed double that of previous BT electronics, not to mention the ability to maintain a stable connection at up to 50 feet. Pairing is seamless and takes just seconds. The sound is, of course, stellar, in no small part aided by noise-reduction technology.
Over 7,500 buyers have bestowed perfect reviews on these buds.
"Love these earbuds!" said one generous shopper. "I bought three [pairs], one for me, one for my daughter and one for my husband. Great wireless earbuds! Fit comfortable in the ear and the sound quality is amazing. I take business and pleasure calls in these earbuds and no one can tell I’m using them vs my phone. Clear sound on both ends of the call....Also, pairs and syncs well with my music app."
"These earbuds are honestly amazing!" said this five-star fan. "They are” UNBELIEVABLY “ comfortable. You just head in the direction of your ear and it’s like they’re on auto pilot, they just” plop” on your ear, in the bowl part at the bottom of the ear. They don’t move, fall out twist or turn. I’ve slept in them every night, and when I wake up, they’re still where I put them.... NO JOKE: In three seconds they were connected, paired, ready." You see us laughing?
"I wanted to wait a week before writing a review to fully test these out," said this methodical reviewer. Her verdict? "Great sound, easy to pair, and they’re super nice-looking. I haven’t had any trouble with pairing them to my phone. A picture of the wireless buds popped up on the phone and asked if I wanted to pair and I just had to hit yes! They’ve stayed connected since then."
