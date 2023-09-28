In The Know by Yahoo hosted the Latinx Changemakers event in New York City

TechCrunch

The company is also introducing a new feature to add context to the content that users see, along with an update to help train the search experience's AI model to better detect false or offensive queries. The AI-powered search experience, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic in a conversational manner. Starting this week, teens ages 13-17 in the United States who are signed into a Google Account will be able to sign up for Search Labs to access the AI search experience through the Google app or Chrome desktop.