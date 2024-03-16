I Know I Shouldn't Laugh, But These 19 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing Me

1.On those darn kids:

Meme text: "And I would’ve gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for you metaling kids!"
Facebook

2.On those little, special somethings:

Text reads "I go crazy for small jesters"
reddit.com

3.On my man Joe:

Banjo with damaged skin on a frayed blanket, grass background, screenshot of an online sale listing for $10
Facebook

4.On the hand you're delt:

A screenshot of a social media conversation with emoji reactions and text discussing someone's resilience in a situation
reddit.com

5.On true bonds:

Exchange of humorous comments on social media about the strong chemistry between two individuals, with increasing engagement and likes
Twitter

6.On beautiful decorations:

Brass wall-mounted candle holder with pink candles, advertised for sale
Facebook

7.On switchin' it up:

Text message exchange with a typo, one person is excited for a change of pace, but types "paste" instead
reddit.com

8.On miming:

Correction of term from "lip singing" to "lip-syncing" in social media comments
Facebook

9.On the game of chess:

Screenshot of a social media comment complimenting someone's strategic move, comparing it to a chess checkmate
YouTube

10.On big egos:

A screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a person named Gaetz, urging others to vote them out
YouTube

11.On eggs:

Two poached eggs on slices of toast, seasoned with pepper, on a plate
reddit.com

12.On irony:

Ice cream truck with "Eat The Rich" slogan; comments on price below
reddit.com

13.On theories:

Comment discussing scientific theories, misunderstanding the difference between 'theory' in science and colloquial use
TikTok

14.On porous landlords:

Screen capture of a social media post with text stating 'Help! Landlord trying to charge absorbent amount.'
reddit.com

15.On a delicious mortar:

Mortar and pestle on a counter with price label, titled "Mortar and pesto" for $25
Facebook

16.On change:

Social media screenshot with text: "Congratulations to myself, change is in editable."
Facebook

17.On getting things done:

Comment thread from a social platform; two users discuss taking action, with one suggesting a 'foul sweep' and another punning 'fell swoop.'
reddit.com

18.On laughs of the past:

User's screenshot of a comment with a humorous reaction to content, including a laughing emoji
Youtube

19.And on perseverance:

Text message exchange with a humorous misunderstanding of the phrase "sí se puede."

Hey, at least they tried.

reddit.com