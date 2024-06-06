What to know for this weekend’s Spirit of St. Louis Air Show

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Keep your eyes on the skies this weekend! The world-renowned Blue Angels return to town this weekend for the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, a premier naval aviation team famous for their aerobatic displays, are scheduled to take the skies for airshows on Saturday and Sunday.

Sixteen jets and aircraft are expected to take the skies between both days, including the Blue Angels, Boeing F-15, P-47 and more.

Where are the air shows?

The Spirit of St. Louis Airport will host the air shows at 18260 Edison Ave. in Chesterfield, Missouri.

When are the air shows?

The air shows are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., pending weather.

Organizers say the lineup of performers for both days is “nearly identical,” although they have not released any specific timelines for aircraft performances, including for the Blue Angels.

Gates open for the venue at 9 a.m. on both days. The event will also close at 5 p.m. on both days.

Those who hope to view the air show in the airport’s designated viewing area should build time into their schedules to plan ahead for an optimal viewing experience.

Maps for Parking and Air Show

Organizers have released two maps to help guests better understand the parking situation and airport grounds. Parking is free for airport visitors.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are still available through the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show website. This is the only avenue through which you can purchase tickets for the show.

General admission for most adults and children over 12 years old is $55.

General admission is free for active military members with an ID and children 12 years old or younger.

There are also Flight Line Club and Club Bravo tickets that offer more exclusive experiences at the air shows.

Other events around the air shows

In addition to the air shows, the event will include an on-the-ground STEM station that includes virtual reality simulators of a high-speed Navy air mission. The station also offers several hands-on exhibits related to science, technology, engineering, and math robotics.

There will also be a static display aircraft on the site, a designated Patriot’s Landing area with military resources, and concession stands.

For more information, click here.

NOTE: Video is from FOX 2’s coverage of the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show in 2022. The dates mentioned in the video clip are not the same as the dates as this year’s show.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.