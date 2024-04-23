What to know as warmer weather brings lovebugs back to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is about to see more love bugs as the summer months approach.

LSU AgCenter entomologist Aaron Ashbrook said that lovebug larvae are most common in wet areas with decaying plants.

“They prefer humid, wet climates, yard debris and will be present in mulch as well as flower beds,” said Ashbrook.

They are called “bugs,” but LSU says they are part of the order Diptera. They are true flies with only one pair of wings, the forewings. Most other flying insects have two pairs.

Lovebug is just one of many common names. The names are based on the mating flight behavior of these flies. Others include honeymoon flies, double-headed flies and March flies, according to LSU.

“Love bugs are in fact from Central America and migrated to the US over time during their swarm seasons,” Ashbrook said.

Adult lovebugs emerge in March or April in Louisiana and Ashbrook said they are all over the southeastern US.

According to LSU, lovebugs prefer open areas for mating flights and are attracted to the fumes from car engines. They also like the heat and vibration of vehicles.

Many adults mate on roadways which reduces visibility and causes traction problems. LSU said this happens because of the vast numbers of crushed bodies in traffic lanes. Also, adult body fluids (haemolymph) can corrode car paint.

LSU said vehicle designs are now more aerodynamic. This has reduced problems caused by smashed lovebugs on vehicle fronts. But, it’s best to clean them from car finishes immediately after driving through mating swarms at high speed.

“We recommend that you visit the carwash to clean them off the vehicle. Alternatively, another recommendation is to put soapy water on the vehicle for 20 minutes prior to manually cleaning the vehicle,” Ashbrook said.

