What to know about visiting Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park in 2024

Trail Ridge Road has opened for the season after snowy conditions hampered its ability to do so over Memorial Day weekend.

Rocky Mountain National Park announced the opening of the popular road that connects Estes Park and Grand Lake on Friday.

But before you get in the car and head to the park, there are a few things you should know.

Trail Ridge Road conditions can change quickly

As always, the annual opening announcement comes with a grain of weather-related salt.

After all, "weather conditions may change rapidly at higher elevations," the park said in its Friday news release. And even if a day is warmer in the mountains, melted snow can make for icy conditions if freezing temperatures hit.

That's why the park recommends preparing for icy conditions and that you "be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly at any time," it said in the release.

As of Friday, the park didn't plan to implement nightly closures, but it's possible that weather or icy conditions could prompt a temporary closure during the season.

How do I know if Trail Ridge Road is open?

Call Rocky Mountain National Park's Trail Ridge Road recorded information line, 970-586-1222. The line's message is updated when Trail Ridge's status changes.

Do I need to have a permit to drive on Trail Ridge Road?

You'll need to pay the park's entry fee (or have a park pass). If you're trying to access the road between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., you'll also need a timed entry permit.

While you can pick either of the park's two timed entry permit options — one includes the Bear Lake Corridor, which requires a timed entry permit between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the other excludes the Bear Lake Corridor but is only required between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to previous Coloradoan coverage — getting a permit requires planning ahead.

On the first day of each month, a batch of the next month's permits are made available. If you're being a bit more spontaneous, a limited number of permits are made available each night — at 7 p.m. — for the following day.

Timed entry permits are sold through recreation.gov.

If you aren't able to get a timed entry slot, you'll have to head to the park outside of that 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. timed entry window.

Is the Alpine Visitor Center open, too?

Not yet. As of Friday, the park said these Trail Ridge stops remain closed:

Alpine Visitor Center

Trail Ridge Store

The large parking area by Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store

"Visitors must adhere to the barricades," the park warned in the release. "Visitors entering the closure area will be cited."

When does Trail Ridge Road usually open for the season?

Historically? Memorial Day weekend. Here are some previous opening dates the park shared in Friday's release:

2023: Friday, May 26 (Memorial Day was the following Monday)

Earliest opening date: May 7, 2002

Latest opening date: June 26, 1943

When does Trail Ridge Road usually close for the season?

In October. Last year, it closed for the season on Oct. 18.

Trail Ridge Road facts

Here are a few Trail Ridge Road facts from the park:

It's the highest continuous paved road in the country.

It goes up to 12,183 feet elevation.

At 11,796 feet above sea level, Alpine Visitor Center is the National Park Service's highest visitor center.

