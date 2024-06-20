What you need to know about the state's first J. Crew Factory coming to The Empire Mall

J. Crew Factory, a national clothing and accessories retailer known for offering classic, preppy-styled and affordable fashion for men, women and children, is coming to Sioux Falls.

The store will be built inside the Empire Mall, next to Old Navy. Construction will begin in July with the hopes of opening before the holiday season.

More: National drive-thru coffee chain coming to Sioux Falls

Brian Rehnke, Director of Marketing and Business Development with Simon Property Group, Inc., which owns The Empire Mall, said this is part of a larger rollout for J. Crew Factory in which many other malls are involved.

The mall will be releasing a press release with more information once J. Crew gives the official green light, according to Rehnke.

“We’re super excited they (J. Crew Factory) get to join the mall and offer, yet again, something the public needs and wants. We think it's going to be a great fit,” Rehnke said. “There's a definite need for it.”

More: Indoor slide park for all ages coming to Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls will be the first South Dakota location for the fashion chain. The closest retail stores prior to this were in Des Moines, Iowa, the twin cities in Minnesota and Lincoln and Omaha in Nebraska.

Founded in 1947 by Mitchell Cinader and Saul Charles in New York City, the retailer was originally named Popular Merchandise, Inc. In 1983, the name changed to J. Crew and J. Crew Factory, a division offering clothing at a lower cost, came about in 1988.

Between both J. Crew and J. Crew Factory, more than 400 stores can be found in the U.S. with 113 J. Crews and 277 J. Crew Factory stores.

Sioux Falls J. Crew Factory positions have already been listed including store director and assistant managers.

More: New Flyboy Donuts site opens at Empire Place

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: J. Crew Factory coming to Sioux Falls' Empire Mall. What to know: