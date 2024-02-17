I Know I Shouldn't Laugh, But These 19 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing Me

1.On those childhood memories:

Text on gradient background reads "Trying to remember why we used to say Olly Olly Auction Free"
Facebook

2.On the miracle of birth:

A screenshot of two tweets discussing computer literacy, with the second tweet making a humorous remark
Twitter

3.On measurements:

A Facebook screenshot showing a comment debate about whether nature creates right angles, with an image of a natural pyrite crystal
Facebook

4.On bad news:

Text reads "Sorry to burst your bubble - But it's just not interesting to people."
reddit.com

5.On heavenly sounds:

Screenshot of a social media comment section with a humorous typo referring to voice as an 'Angle' with a reply asking 'acute or obtuse?'
reddit.com

6.On truth:

Two YouTube comments, one expressing surprise about a show's authenticity, another comments humorously on needing reviews
YouTube

7.On explanations:

A screenshot of a social media post with a drawing explaining the human respiratory system, highlighting the diaphragm
Facebook

8.On getting paid:

Post discussing spelling variations of "paycheck" with comments on salary opinions and an image of dictionary entries
reddit.com

9.On vocabulary:

Meme with text "Am doesn't exist in the English vocab. please stop using it" and a reaction image of a perplexed man captioned "Am I a joke to you?"
Twitter

10.On cramps:

A screenshot of a social media post about someone experiencing severe cramps jokingly calling for 'meta-paws' with humorous replies
reddit.com

11.On that ancient sport we all know and love:

Social media screenshot showing a comment about realizing one's lacrosse talent and cheese aversion with a response expressing confusion
Facebook

12.On tangents:

Text from an online comment discussing children in Yemen, questioning the reader's knowledge about Yemen and misuses 'but I did grass' emoji
reddit.com

13.On the 15 15s:

Summarized tweet: A user directs to find someone to face the quince quinces
Twitter

14.On delusions:

Screenshot of a social media post criticizing a statement with the text "Trudeau says Canada is..." followed by obscured content
reddit.com

15.On new beginnings:

Social media post with a person announcing they got a job, feeling excited, with positive reactions and comments
Facebook

16.On cracked phones:

Screenshot of a smartphone's cracked screen with visible icons and a text message saying "I cracked my phone look."
reddit.com

17.On hurting:

Stainless steel gas grill on a deck with cleaning products; caption mentions it needs cleaning and comes with a propane tank
Facebook

18.On loud sounds:

Gym sign asks to respect upstairs residents by not slamming weights and keeping music at a decent level
reddit.com

19.And on science:

Person holds a snowball with a hole being melted by a lighter to suggest an experiment or demonstration

Wow. Mind blown.

Facebook