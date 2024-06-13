What to know about the ongoing construction of the Washington Square restaurant

Work continues on the new Tangled Roots Craft Beer & Kitchen on the square in Washington. The much-anticipated brewpub is expected to be completed this fall.

A construction project years and millions of dollars in the making is gradually taking shape on Washington Square.

Construction on Tangled Roots Craft Beer & Kitchen is on track for completion this fall, according to Nathan Welch, the CEO of CL Real Estate Development. The grand opening may take place by the end of the year.

“The building structure has been completed,” Watson said. “Exterior and interior walls have been framed and we’re working on getting the roof and building enclosed.”

What will be included in the restaurant?

The project involves a mixed-use two-story structure. Tangled Roots Brewing Company dining and bar space will occupy the first floor, while the second floor will contain four apartments and a meeting space. There will also be a rooftop bar and beer garden overlooking the historic square. An event space operated by Tangled Roots with a courtyard, two upstairs residential units, and a retail space are planned for adjacent buildings. The Washington location will be the Ottawa, Illinois-based brewing company’s fifth.

"We've had a lot of success with our restaurants so far, which have been based in smaller towns,” said Blake Rohrabaugh, the Tangled Roots CEO of Hospitality. “We're confident that we have a compelling offering, and now we're looking forward to sharing it with larger communities like Washington.”

A tattered banner depicts a rendering of what the new Tangled Roots Brewpub will look like on the square in Washington when it's completed this fall.

Timeline of the Washington Square restaurant

The Washington City Council approved a redevelopment agreement with CL Real Estate Development in late 2021, and the ground-breaking ceremony for the project took place last October. The City of Washington is investing $1.45 million in Tax Increment Financing funds to help with the cost of acquiring the site, demolition of a previous structure, architectural and engineering services, and interest reimbursement. Watson estimated the project’s total cost to be about $9 million.

“When completed, this will be largest private investment in downtown Washington in at least a century,” Watson added.

“We’re looking forward to the completion of this project that complements our existing businesses while bringing a uniqueness to our Washington Square,” said City of Washington Alderperson Lilija Stevens.

The city council also voted in February to purchase a 12,300 square-foot parking lot at 103 S. High Street that will be used for public parking adjacent to Tangled Roots facilities, as well as the vacant rear half of a property at 107 S. High Street. The total cost of the purchases was $95,000, according to council meeting minutes from Feb. 19.

Four apartments and a meeting space are being built above the main restaurant and kitchen of the new Tangled Roots brewery under construction in Washington. An event space with a courtyard and two upstairs residential units plus a retail space are planned for adjacent buildings.

Why the restaurant was delayed

Tangled Roots Brew Pub & Kitchen was initially scheduled to open last December. But supply chain issues and inflation caused changes in project plans, which led to construction delays.

A legal dispute with Marlene Miller, owner of an adjacent building, threatened to slow down the project further last October. The building at 114 Walnut Street, which contains Miller’s art gallery, residence and other apartments was apparently damaged during the demolition of two structures to make room for the Tangled Roots facilities.

Brian Mooty, an attorney representing Miller, filed an injunction in June to stop work on the project. Miller asserted that several issues remain unresolved. The Peoria Journal Star reached out to Mooty for comment but did not receive a response.

The Tangled Roots Brew Pub and Kitchen will be located at 140 Washington Square. The events annex will be at 120 Walnut Street, and a separate retail structure will be located at 126 Walnut Street.

“We are very grateful for the support of the city and community of Washington,” Watson said. “We have not worked in a friendlier place and one that works so hard to improve their own community’s quality of life.”

A beer garden and rooftop bar overlooking the historic square in Washington are part of the new Tangled Roots Brewery, which is scheduled to be completed this fall.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Washington square restaurant timeline: Tangled Roots to open late in 2024