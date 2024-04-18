What To Know About Motor Skills in Children

Discover when your child is expected to master certain motor skills, such as gross motor skills like walking and fine motor skills like writing.

Medically reviewed by Lyndsey Garbi, MD

Motor skills are the physical abilities that allow us to move and coordinate our bodies. Fine motor skills use the small muscles of the hand or wrist while gross motor skills employ the large muscles in the body to allow for balance, coordination, reaction time, and physical strength.

Motor skills enable the movements children need for everyday tasks, from playing to feeding themselves. Children are expected to develop certain motor skills around the same age, but not every child will reach fine and gross motor skill milestones at precisely the same time.

Learn signs that your child is on track with their motor skill development, and activities that can boost their coordination and confidence.

Paul Bradbury / Caiaimage / Getty Images

What Are Fine Motor Skills?

Fine motor skill activities involve manual dexterity and often require coordinating movements of the hands and fingers with the eyes (aka hand-eye coordination). Research shows that early mastery of these skills better predicts future academic success than cognitive tasks like letter identification.

Components of fine motor skills include being able to grip and manipulate objects, using both hands for a task, and using just the thumb and one finger to pick something up rather than the whole hand.

You can encourage your baby to improve their fine motor skills by laying them under a play gym, using wrist or ankle rattles, or moving a colorful toy around so they can track it with their eyes.

For toddlers, activities that might improve fine motor skills include encouraging them to pick up objects with tongs, building with blocks, and doing craft projects. You can also encourage toddlers and preschoolers to play with sensory toys like clay or playdough, sponges, dry pasta, or water toys.

Examples of Fine Motor Skill Milestones

Children will start developing small, coordinated movements in the newborn period, and by early elementary school, are likely able to do some tricky things, like writing the alphabet and fastening buttons. Here's a selection of fine motor skills you can look for your child to develop as a baby, toddler, and preschooler.

Birth to 2 months

Will close hand when an object is placed in their palm (grasp reflex)

Moves arms in random motions

3 to 6 months

Can open and close both hands

Brings their hands to their mouth

Reaches for toys using both arms and can transfer them from hand to hand

6 to 9 months

Begins to grasp and hold onto objects using their thumbs

Can hold a bottle independently

Uses a raking grasp to move objects with fingers

9 to 12 months

Puts small or medium-sized objects in a cup or container

Develops pincer grasp (using index finger and thumb to grasp objects)

Feeds themselves finger foods

12 to 18 months

Builds a block tower two blocks high

Removes socks

Points with isolated finger

Scribbles with crayons on paper with a fisted grip

18 months to 2 years

Turns pages in a book one page at a time

Can scribble

Holds and drinks from a cup without spilling much



2 to 3 years

Zips and unzips large zippers

Can snip with scissors

Can draw crossing lines

Can screw and unscrew lids



3 to 4 years

Colors mostly in the lines

Draws a circle after being shown an example

Can get dressed with some help

5 to 6 years

Cuts well with scissors

Writes the alphabet and their name

Can get dressed independently









How Milestones Are Adjusted for Preemies

If your baby was born prematurely (before 37 weeks of pregnancy), they may develop motor skills later than other children the same age. Talk to your pediatrician about adjusted expectations for your child as they grow.







What Are Gross Motor Skills?

Gross motor skills are movements that involve large muscle groups and are generally more broad and energetic than fine motor movements. These movements include walking, kicking, jumping, and climbing stairs. Some milestones for gross motor skills also involve eye-hand coordination, such as throwing or catching a ball.



Encourage your baby to work on their gross motor skills by doing lots of tummy time. Once they master that, encourage them to reach for (and later crawl towards) toys placed in front of them. To encourage your baby to walk, help them stand and take steps by holding their arms.

With toddlers and preschoolers, encourage them to build forts, dance to songs like "Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes," play pretend, and pull their toys in wagons.

Examples of Gross Motor Skill Milestones

The phrase, "You must walk before you run" applies to child development, too. It takes a while for kids to learn to move their bodies in graceful or agile ways. These are some examples of gross motor skills your child might learn in their first several years, remembering that some children will develop some abilities a little earlier or later.



Birth to 2 months

Lifts head while on their belly

Turns head from side to side while on their back

Can kick arms and legs



3 to 4 months

Pushes up on their forearms when on their belly

Rolls over from their belly to their back

Keeps head in line with their body when supported in a sitting position



5 to 6 months

Rolls back and forth

Brings their feet to their mouth when on their back

Pushes up using their hands when on their belly



6 to 9 months

Sits independently

Crawls on their belly



9 to 12 months

Crawls on their hands and knees

Pulls to a standing position and starts to cruise around furniture

Can walk with one or two hands held

1 to 2 years

Crawls up stairs

Learns to walk unassisted

Can kick a ball forward



2 to 3 years

Can walk and run fairly easily

Jumps with both feet

Can kick a ball with both feet



3 to 4 years

Can balance on one foot

Can catch a large ball

4 to 5 years

Can ride a bicycle (with training wheels)

Can skip on alternate feet

Can learn to skate and swim









How To Track Developmental Milestones

For key developmental milestones, including motor skill development, many pediatricians rely on checklists created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the American Academy of Pediatrics. These checklists show major physical, cognitive, and social/emotional milestones mastered by 75% of children at a certain age. The CDC also offers a free Milestone Tracker app you can refer to as your child grows.







What To Know About Motor Skill Delays

A child with motor impairments may have trouble moving in a controlled, coordinated, and efficient way. If your child seems to be delayed in developing fine or gross motor skills, they will likely undergo an assessment and may require physical or occupational therapy to catch up. Talk to your pediatrician if you have concerns—they should be able to point you in the direction of a specialist who can help.



Fine motor skill delays

Children with neurological conditions or developmental delays may have difficulty with fine motor skills. Difficulties with fine motor skills often aren't diagnosed until preschool when it becomes more obvious that children are struggling with different school activities, such as learning to copy shapes or letters.

Some children will be diagnosed with dysgraphia, a learning difference that affects writing skills, while others might be diagnosed with dyspraxia (also known as developmental coordination disorder or DCD), a condition that is still not widely understood. Kids with fine motor skill difficulties might need occupational therapy, modifications, or assistive technology.



Gross motor skill delays

It may be easier to notice if your child isn't reaching gross motor skill milestones because gross motor skills are among the most anticipated. You're probably eagerly anticipating your baby rolling over, crawling, pulling themselves up along furniture, and taking their first steps. As your child grows, it's natural to note when they are running and playing and how well they do in physical games and sports.

Gross motor skill delays may also be a sign of dyspraxia. If children's gross motor delays affect everyday movements, they may receive physical therapy and need modifications or assistive technology to keep up with mobility or athletics.

It's natural to compare your child to a same-age peer or sibling who has precociously learned to skip down the street or write their name in chalk on the blacktop, but some kids simply take a little longer to feel comfortable with certain movements.

Still, you want to be aware if your child has motor skill delays, as early intervention can help get them back on track. Keep up with your child's well visits so their pediatrician can monitor their development, and don't hesitate to speak up if you have any concerns.



Read the original article on Parents.