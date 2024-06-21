What to know about the new LEGOLAND ride in New York

The newest ride at LEGOLAND New York opens soon.

Here’s what to know about the Minifigure Skyflyer.

Imagine you and your friends are partying in a flying gondola as it sweeps across and through LEGOLAND New York’s themed worlds. That’s the Minifigure Skyflyer.

Rendition of the Minifigure Skyflyer, an attraction at LEGOLAND New York Resort. The new attraction will open on Monday, June 24.

"The party starts on the ground with an immersive queuing experience filled with disco tune music and inviting guests to get in the groove with the signature Minifigure Skyflyer Dance,” ds," read a news release from LEGOLAND New York.

When can I ride the 'Minifigure Skyflyer' at LEGOLAND New York?

You'll have your chance to party on LEGOLAND New York's Minifigure Skyflyer during a special disco dance party on Monday, June 24.

The party will double as an attempt to break a world record.

LEGOLAND New York is "aiming to break the World Record for the Largest Disco Dance party with thousands of disco-clad fans in attendance," read LEGOLAND New York's news release. "Guests are encouraged to dress in their disco best: glitter/sequin apparel, sparkly tutus, disco ball themed accessories, and other disco-themed duds."

To that end, the first 2,500 people who register online for LEGOLAND's Minifigure Skyflyer and show up in disco-themed garb will receive free passes for same-day access.

LEGOLAND New York's Minifigure Skyflyer has seven party pods

The Minifigure Skyflyer has seven party pods featuring popular LEGOLAND characters:

Pirate Shindig, featuring Calico Jade and Scallywag.

Dinner Party, featuring a food tour by Hot Dog Man

Party Animals, with comedians Chicken Suit Guy and Racoon Costume Fan

City, featuring the No Limits crew

Disco Pod, featuring Hip Hop Girl

Brick Party, feating super fans Mike and Amy

LEGO Galaxy world party, featuring Alien Dancer.

LEGOLAND New York Resort sits on 500 acres in Goshen, New York.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Take to the skies with LEGOLAND New York's latest attraction