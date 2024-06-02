What to know about the 'largest' sunflower maze in New Hanover County

Trask Family Farms has the largest plot of sunflowers in Southeastern North Carolina, and to show off the initial blooms for the year, the Trask Family Farms will hold its annual Sunflower Festival and Maze.

What's happening?

The festival will kick off with the annual Sunflower Maze on Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 9 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Trask Family Farms located at 3650 Blue Clay Road, Castle Hayne. There will be food and beverage trucks and home-grown produce. Participants can also pick their own flowers to take home.

The Sunflower Festival featuring the largest Sunflower Maze will be held June 8-9, 2024.

Events

The public can wander through the "multiple miles" of sunflower maze in Southeastern North Carolina, a perfect adventure for all ages and a great opportunity to snap photos.

There will be live music by Flat Top Mafia (multi-genre classic acoustic music) and Randy Hause and The True South Blue Grass Band.

More: Proposed subdivision would bring hundreds of new homes to Castle Hayne

Vendors

Coastal Craft Creamery

Chocolate and S'more

T'Geaux Boys

The Donut Bus

Bill's Brewing Company

Tickets

Admission is $12 and free to children under age 3. For tickets, visit Trask Family Farms.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Trask Family Farms Sunflower Festival and Maze: Here's what to know