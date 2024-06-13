What to know about Juneteenth festivities in Pueblo this month

The Juneteenth holiday commemorates the June 19, 1865, declaration of freedom to 250,000 formerly enslaved African Americans in Texas.

Celebrations of community, family and freedom have long characterized Juneteenth festivities across the country. Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday by U.S. President Joe Biden in 2021. However, celebrations of the holiday in Pueblo date back to at least 1978, when a backyard cookout was held in Bessemer.

The legacy of the 1978 cookout continues with the 2024 Juneteenth Organization of Pueblo's Freedom Day Celebration in Ray Aguilera Park, 843 W. Northern Ave., on June 15.

Here's what to know about the Freedom Day Celebration and other Juneteenth events happening this month in the Steel City.

Shauna Sankey, right, of Black Girl Salsa rings up customer Corey Smith at the Juneteenth Celebration held at Ray Aguilera Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Freedom Day Celebration to include 'Sweets Walk,' food trucks and community vendors

The Juneteenth Organization of Pueblo's Freedom Day Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Ray Aguilera Park.

Praxedes Quintana, a Harvard Graduate School of Education alumna from Pueblo, will serve as a guest speaker at the Freedom Day Celebration. Saturday's festivities also include a "Sweets Walk," community vendors, mime dancers and additional live entertainment.

Mimi's Shaved Ice, Sam's Street Tacos, Smoke Something BBQ and Sweethearts Kettlecorn will be among the food vendors setting up shop at the Freedom Day Celebration.

Kids will be able to swim at the Ray Aguilera Park for free during the event through a sponsorship from Angelus Chapel. Other sponsors of the event include Black Hills Energy, the city of Pueblo and Pueblo County.

Revelers listen to music and rest in the shade at the Juneteenth Celebration at Ray Aguilera Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

NAACP Pueblo hosting series of Juneteenth events at Rawlings Library Branch

Pueblo's chapter of the NAACP has partnered with the Juneteenth Organization of Pueblo this year to host film screenings, a guest speaker and a book donation at the Pueblo City-County Library District's Rawlings Branch, 100 E. Abriendo Avenue.

A screening of "Hidden Figures," a 2016 film about African American mathematicians Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson and their work at NASA amid the 20th century Space Race, was held at the library on June 12.

The Pueblo NAACP also will host an event for families with coloring, games, refreshments and the screening of a short film about Juneteenth on June 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A subsequent event will feature author, poet, and singer Azizah Jones presenting on the importance of the holiday from 2 to 4 p.m.

On June 17, the NAACP will donate about 100 books authored by and detailing the lives of African Americans to the Rawlings Branch. The donation will take place on the second floor of the library at 11 a.m.

"We know that together in unity, we can make our communities thrive," Pueblo NAACP President Roxana Mack told the Chieftain. "It's just important for people to understand the history of Juneteenth and why we celebrate it."

Local historian Ray Brown to speak about the journey from 'Freedom's Eve' to Juneteenth at Pueblo Heritage Museum

"Freedom's Eve" refers to the night before January 1, 1863, when Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation declaring that enslaved people in Southern states must be freed. However, it would be over two-and-a-half years before the proclamation would take effect for those enslaved in Texas.

On June 19, historian Ray Brown will be at the Pueblo Heritage Museum, 102 W. B St., to give a presentation on the journey of the Emancipation Proclamation from Freedom's Eve to Juneteenth. Brown also will speak about the Juneteenth holiday's ongoing significance. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.

