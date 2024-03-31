What We Know about the Future of 'Help! I Wrecked My House' on HGTV

Jasmine Roth is making her rounds on HGTV as of late, stepping in to judge, co-star and host old HGTV favorites and new hits. Roth got her start on HGTV in 2017 with her her show Hidden Potential, which ran for three seasons. In 2020, Roth began helping homeowners with their failed renovations on Help! I Wrecked My House. Four years later, Help! I Wrecked My House is still a fan favorite, but after the season four finale in January of 2024, there's been no word on the future of the show.

In the meantime, Roth has stepped in as a judge on HGTV competition show Battle on the Mountain. Alongside other HGTV celebrities, she's also hosting an episode of the new House Hunters: All Stars. It's clear she's made her mark on HGTV, even winning season two of the highly competitive Rock the Block in 2021, but is that enough to warrant another renewal for Help! I Wrecked My House?

Miles Mingasson - Getty Images

The show's unique concept, Jasmine's impressive construction and design work and her adorable family of three including daughter Hazel and husband Brett, keeps fans coming back for more year after year. If you're hoping for a fifth season, there's no need to panic just yet. After season three ended in November 2022, season four's renewal wasn't announced until months later in February 2023. With season four ending in January, we're hoping to hear more on season five in the coming months. It seems HGTV has taken a liking to the star and viewers agree.

Whether, Roth will be back for another season of Help! I Wrecked My House or moving on to her next endeavor, we're sure this won't be the last we see of Roth on HGTV! We will continue to update this article as more news about the future of Help! I Wrecked My House become available.

