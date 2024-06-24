What to know about Fall River’s Santo Christo Parish Feast

FALL RIVER – The annual Feast of Santo Christo Parish will be back June 29 and 30 to nourish your body and soul.

Portuguese food and live music will be showcased throughout the weekend in the church’s parking lot on Columbia Street, and religious processions will be taking to the streets on both days.

What's the schedule for the Santo Christo Feast?

On Saturday, a solemn Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m., presided by the Most Rev. Cristiano Barbosa, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Boston, and concelebrated by the Very Rev. Jeffrey Cabral, Pastor of Santo Christo Parish, and other priests.

After the Mass, the Grand Procession of Promises will take place along Canal, Ferry, Mulberry, William, and Grant Streets, before returning to the church for closing prayers.

Starting at 8:30 p.m. there will be an arraial à portuguesa, a Portuguese-style street celebration, with food booths and live entertainment provided by Tony Borges and the Euro band.

On Sunday, there will be an English Mass at 9:30 a.m., and Portuguese Mass at 11 a.m.

The Solemn Procession will start at 4 p.m., with the participation of clergy members, ministries of the parish, civil dignitaries, business leaders and representatives from cultural, civic, and sporting organizations.

The procession route will be shorter this year, as it was approved by the Fall River Police.

It will travel through Columbia, Hunter, William, and Eagle Streets before returning to the church.

The Solemn Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will follow in the church.

The arraial will resume at 6:30 p.m., with live entertainment provided by the Carina Solange & Artur Aguiar Show until 10 p.m.

During the feast, visitors will also be able to enjoy a bazaar, youth games and a Summer Craft Fair.

What foods will be served?

There will be plenty of Portuguese and American foods, including the crowd-favorite malassadas.

The feast menu will feature bifanas, grilled sardines, caçoila, chouriço, favas, hamburgers, carne de espeto (shish kabob), hot dogs and French fries.

For more information and menu prices, visit https://www.facebook.com/SantoChristoParish.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River’s Santo Christo Parish Feast: What to know