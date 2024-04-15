Here’s what to know about dueling art fests happening in downtown Fort Worth this week

For a third year running, the Main Street Arts Festival will be sharing downtown space with the Fort Worth Art Fair. Both are running on the same days this weekend: April 18-21.

The inaugural year for the Fort Worth Art Fair took place in 2022 and was created to showcase local artists and galleries in Fort Worth. This year will mark 37 years of the Main Street Arts Festival which has lined artist booths, food vendors, live music and more along Main Street from the Fort Worth Convention Center to the Tarrant County Courthouse.

Visitors crowd downtown Fort Worth during the second day of the Main Street Arts Festival on Friday, April 21, 2023.

⚡ More trending stories:

→Snakes are crawling out of hibernation in Texas. Check the toilet before taking a seat.

→In Texas, set your thermostat at 80 when it's 100 degrees, expert says.

→Groceries at this national chain are the cheapest, study finds.

What to know about downtown Fort Worth arts festivals

Anyone interested can attend for free over the four days. Food vendors include a variety of cuisines. Turkey legs, funnel cakes, gumbo, or empanadas are sure to keep guest’s stomachs full. There are four different food courts scattered throughout downtown.

2nd Street (North Food Court)

4th Street (the Central Food Court of the Festival)

6th Street

9th Street (South Food Court)

A map of the 2024 Fort Worth Main Street Art Festival on April 18 through 21 located in downtown Fort Worth.

And of course there are the artists — 90% of whom are from Fort Worth. All different mediums make for a diverse panel of artists and their work. Last year’s “best of the show” artist, John Blackwell, will be back in booth 720.

The 2023 festival had 350,000 guests and they are expecting the same this year. Here are some suggestions to know before entering the large crowd of guests.

The festival begins at 10 a.m and ends at 8 p.m everyday except for Sunday which it then closes at 6 p.m.

While the festival is outdoors, they do ask for guests to leave pets at home. If you do bring your pet, leashes must be six inches or less and kept away from art booths. Service pets allowed.

Only credit cards are accepted at food vendors. No cash.

Free water stations are located scattered throughout festival area.

There will be street closures due to the festival. Double check the map to make sure you aren’t planning on parking in a closed lot.

100 different musicians will be performing. The music stage is located in Sundance Square and will be operating:

11 a.m.- 10 p.m., Thursday and Sunday

11 a.m.- midnight, Friday and Saturday.

Thursday, April 18, will feature country and Western musicians.

Friday, April 19, will feature singers, songwriters and storytellers.

Saturday, April 20, will showcase jazz and rhythm and blues.

Sunday, April 21, features some of the best dance bands in Fort Worth and North Texas.

Schedule varies for musicians. To check out who will be preforming, check out this list on Main Street Arts Festival’s website.

Visitors crowd downtown Fort Worth during the second day of the Main Street Arts Festival on Friday, April 21, 2023.

What’s the difference between the events?

Although both art festivities happen during the same days, Fort Worth Art Fair and the Main Street Arts Festival are run by different groups.

Fort Worth Art Fair is held by Sundance Square and the Main Street Art Festival is presented by Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives Inc. in partnership with PNC Bank.

Until 2022, the Main Street Arts Festival used Sundance Square Plaza, situated in the middle of Main Street, as a location for around 50 artist booths.

While the Main Street Arts Festival includes an Emerging Artists category for Fort Worth-based artists, the legacy festival also makes room for national and regional art; the Fort Worth Art Fair solely focuses on local art.