What To Know About Disneyland's Festival Of Holidays Sip And Savor Pass

If you're a foodie visiting Disneyland during the upcoming holiday season, you might want to invest in a Sip and Savor Pass. It's your all-access pass to enjoy different holiday-inspired food and drinks from different cuisines at its annual Disney Festival of Holidays, which runs from November 10, 2023 to January 7, 2024 at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. Disneyland describes the festival as a "seasonal smorgasbord of multicultural and diverse cuisine" on its website.

The Sip and Savor Pass includes eight tickets (or entitlement tabs, as the park refers to them) for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating festival kiosks and dining locations. You can use the pass throughout the season, and even share it with a family member or a friend.

Ready to get your Disney grub on? The pass is available for purchase at Sip and Savor Cart, Seaside Souvenirs, and Festival Gifts at the park for $61 for those with general admission tickets and $56 for Magic Keyholders and expires on January 7, 2024.

Using The Sip And Savor Pass At Disneyland

Hand holding Festival of Holidays Sip and Savor Pass - Disneyland/Facebook

What kind of food and drinks can you get with the Sip and Savor Pass? You can redeem the passes at festival marketplaces like A Twist on Tradition, Brews & Bites, Grandma's Recipes, and Merry Mashups. You can also use them for tasting-size portions at park eateries including Cappuccino Cart, Festival Food and Beverage Cart, Goofy's Churros, Paradise Garden Grill, Sonoma Terrace Co., and Terran Treats among other places.

Some of the dishes available at the festival include Impossible chorizo queso fundido at Brews & Bites, braised pork belly adobo at Favorite Things, barbacoa tamal de res at Grandma's Recipes, and pumpkin layered cheesecake available at Making Spirits Bright. You can wash down the festive treats with boozy beverages like a maple hazelnut hot buttered rum and a Cuban parranda cocktail with rum, which are available to purchase separately for guests who are at least 21 years old.

The park will not replace lost or stolen Sip and Savor Passes, and they aren't refundable, so hang onto them tightly and share them with someone responsible. And, as a reminder, dining with the pass still requires a reservation and ticketed admission at the park for each guest who is 3 years old or older, according to its website.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.