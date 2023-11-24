What to know about Candy Cane Lane holiday lights display in West Allis

The popular Candy Cane Lane Christmas lights display is returning to the neighborhood streets of West Allis on Black Friday and will run through Christmas Day.

This decades-long tradition provides some Christmas season magic and cheer, and it benefits a good cause.

Here's what to know.

What is Candy Cane Lane?

Candy Cane Lane is an annual holiday lights display that a West Allis neighborhood organizes and promotes. The display started nearly 40 years ago. Visitors are welcome to walk or drive through the display.

Many nights feature visits from Santa or other entertainment. Santa will be there every night starting Wednesday, Dec. 6 through Saturday, Dec. 23. A full calendar of entertainment events each night can be found here: Candy Cane Lane Calendar .

Every year, just before Thanksgiving, local student volunteers wrap the trees in the Candy Cane Lane neighborhood with red and white candy cane-colored wrapping. Once you see the wrapped trees, you'll know you're in Candy Cane Lane.

How did Candy Cane Lane get started?

A group of neighbors started the Candy Cane Lane tradition in December 1984 to raise money for the MACC Fund – Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. – after a neighborhood child's cancer diagnosis.

"The neighbors worked in concert in decorating their homes and encouraged visitors to make a small donation as they drove through the festively enhanced neighborhood," Candy Cane Lane says on its website.

Candy Cane Lane still benefits the MACC Fund today. Donations are encouraged when visiting.

A home is decked out in Christmas decorations at Candy Cane Lane in West Allis Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Where can I see the Candy Cane Lane Christmas lights display?

Candy Cane Lane stretches from 96th St. to 92nd St. to the east and west and from Montana Avenue to Oklahoma Avenue to the north and south. The Candy Cane Lane website includes directions on how to get to the displays.

A Candy Cane Lane sign welcomes people to Candy Cane Lane in West Allis Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. This is the 35th year for the event, which is held Nov. 27-Dec. 27.

What time are the Candy Cane Lane Christmas lights displays lit up?

Candy Cane Lane begins for the 2023 season on Friday, Nov. 24. It runs until Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25.

The Candy Cane Lane lights displays are illuminated and open to the public at these times in 2023:

Monday through Thursday: 6 to 9 p.m.

Fridays: 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 5 to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 5 to 9 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What to know about Candy Cane Lane Christmas lights in West Allis