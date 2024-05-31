We All Know Being Pregnant Can Be Hard Work, But Now a New Study Proves It

Researchers found that carrying a baby to term burns the caloric equivalent of eating 18 jars of peanut butter.

Pregnant people already know that creating and carrying a baby is a ton of work. Those of us who have produced humans know that the energy depletion is real, and it’s not just your uterus doing all the work—it’s felt in your entire body.

Now, there’s a new study showing just how much energy it takes to produce a child, and it turns out that, unsurprisingly, it’s a whole lot more than what was previously estimated.

The study, published in the journal Science, shows that throughout a typical nine-month pregnancy, carrying a baby to term takes an average of nearly 50,000 dietary calories. For perspective, that’s about the equivalent of eating 18 jars of Jif peanut butter—16-ounce jars of the creamy kind.

Australian researchers studied data from thousands of existing studies conducted on the reproductive health of dozens of species. Their cumulative research, which included 81 species, found that the metabolic rate of energy it takes to produce offspring is about 10 times more than previously estimated.

Scientists had previously only considered the amount of energy the uterus used to produce a child.

“We intuited that this couldn’t be the entire story, so we set out to measure the energy expended during pregnancy,” says Samuel Ginther, lead study author and postdoctoral researcher of biological sciences at Monash University. “If researchers could measure the energy content of offspring then they would capture the entire energy invested into reproduction.”

What the Study on Pregnancy Says

The study includes research on the reproductive energy rates of microscopic insects, reptiles, warm-blooded mammals including goats and deer, as well as humans. The researchers found that the size of the animal had a direct impact on how much energy is needed to reproduce.

Unsurprisingly, the smaller the animal, the fewer calories it uses. It also depends on the type of species. Those that build placentas, like humans, were found to have some of the highest indirect costs of gestation, at around 96%.

“For mammals more generally, most of the energy put into reproduction is ‘boiled off’ as metabolic heat, and only 10% of total reproductive energy ends up in the actual baby,” Dr. Ginther explains. “That mammals have already invested huge amounts of energy in reproduction before the babies are even born, might be the reason why mammals provide so much care to their offspring after birth—their sunk costs are far higher.”

The cost is higher for humans too, because people stay pregnant longer than many other mammals. Dr. Ginther also points to individuality, saying that “recommended energy intake will absolutely depend on the individual who is pregnant” and that it will also likely be less during the first trimester and more during the third trimester.

Producing milk and the process of lactation also play a factor in energy consumption. “Milk is energy-rich, and females expend a lot of energy to produce that milk," he explains. "We found the energy it takes to produce milk exceeds the energetic content of the milk itself."

Dr. Ginther adds, “When both gestation and lactation costs are considered, the baby itself represents 1/20th of the total reproductive investment, which is an even smaller fraction of the total energy expended during reproduction."

Should Pregnant People Eat More?

The study concluded that the average pregnant individual expends about 183 calories more each day during their pregnancy, compared to an individual who is not pregnant.

But that doesn’t mean pregnant people should eat a Snickers bar every day while pregnant, says Meleen Chuang, MD, chief of obstetrics and gynecology at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, who is not part of the study.

“When you are pregnant, aim to eat 1,800 calories per day in the first trimester. Increase by 340 calories in the second trimester, and 450 calories in the third trimester,” she recommends.

When it comes to breastfeeding, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) says people need around 450-500 extra calories daily to nurse. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, it's recommended to get two-thirds of those calories from items from all five food groups. The remaining calories come from pregnancy weight gain.

Healthy habits matter, too, and that includes sleep. While comfortable sleep can be tough for pregnant people, Dr. Chuang says engaging in light exercise, such as a walk, before bedtime might help.

“Avoiding naps during the day and allowing restful sleep at night consistently will help naturally reset your circadian rhythm to a more predictable schedule,” she adds.

Overall, balanced eating habits and regular exercise are recommended for a healthy pregnancy and for postpartum, which includes colorful fruits and veggies and lean meats. Hydrating and taking vitamins for extra supplementation are important to get minerals we may not get from the foods we eat.

While most people who have been pregnant probably didn’t need an entire study to confirm how exhausting it is to give birth, having the statistical numbers is certainly validating.



