What to know about how the atmospheric river affects travel between Phoenix and California

Severe weather in California is disrupting people's travel plans.

On Monday, Feb. 5, flight tracking website FlightAware showed 48 delayed and 12 canceled flights to and from Los Angeles International Airport, as California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in eight Southern California counties affected by an atmospheric river bringing heavy rainfall to the region.

San Francisco, where a 102-mph wind gust was recorded, had 46 delayed and seven canceled flights to and from the city's international airport.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, FlightAware recorded five canceled flights and 105 delayed flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Most of the delays were for flights to and from California airports, including a flight to Los Angeles and two flights to San Francisco.

Here's what people should know if they're traveling to or from California this week.

How will the atmospheric river affect travel between Phoenix and California?

Passengers flying to and from California should expect delays and cancellations.

The stormy weather is causing conditions that make flying difficult, such as heavy rain showers, gusty winds, low clouds and low visibility, said Walter Williams, national traffic management officer with the Federal Aviation Administration, in a Monday weather forecast.

Anyone flying to Los Angeles or its suburbs, San Francisco, Oakland or San Diego will likely have their travel affected by the storms, Williams said.

Most of Sky Harbor's delayed California flights were with Southwest Airlines and American Airlines.

Southwest issued a travel advisory for 13 California airports, stating anyone with travel to and from those airports on Feb. 5 can rebook their trips within 14 days of their travel and between the original city pairs at no extra charge.

An American Airlines spokesperson told The Arizona Republic that it does not have an alert in place for the California storms.

How will the atmospheric river affect visits to Disneyland?

Disneyland Park, Disney's California Adventure and Downtown Disney are open as of Monday, Feb. 5. The parks were scheduled to remain open through 8 p.m. Pacific time, while Downtown Disney is open through 10 p.m.

Disney fan site Inside the Magic urged Disneyland visitors to be cautious if visiting the parks during the storm, citing the governor's state of emergency and warning that even though Disney cast members are equipped to keep conditions inside the park safe, "traveling to and from the park today (Monday, Feb. 5) may present a stronger safety challenge than usual."

San Francisco news website SFGate published a story about the storm's potential impacts on Disneyland visits with a headline that speaks for itself: "With storm coming, you may want to reconsider going to Disneyland on Monday."

What other California destinations are affected by the storms?

Like Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood is also open despite the California storms. It's scheduled to close at 6 p.m. Pacific time.

The San Diego Zoo, as well as the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido about 30 miles away from the zoo, are open until 5 p.m.

Knott's Berry Farm and SeaWorld San Diego are closed due to inclement weather from the storms.

What is an atmospheric river?

An atmospheric river is defined as long, narrow regions in the atmosphere that transport water vapor outside the tropics, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The average atmospheric river can carry enough water vapor to supply the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to NOAA.

