'Camouflages a fluffy tummy': This highly rated top is on sale for just $24 at Amazon

Time to pack away the heavy grays and start adding some cute, fresh tops to your wardrobe: loose, flattering looks that'll carry you from spring all the way through September. We've zeroed in on one we think you’ll love — the Knot Front Top from QegarTop — and it’s on sale for just $24 with the on-page coupon at Amazon (was $30).

QegarTop Knot Front Top

Flattering blouse

This billowy blouse keeps things light and airy with a blend of polyester and cotton, but the relaxed cut is what makes it flattering on a variety of figures — and with 5,300-plus five-star reviews, it’s a favorite among Amazon shoppers. It has a feminine deep V-neck and a knot front that shoppers love.

"Fun and easy to wear," reported a five-star fan. "The colors are beautiful and I get lots of compliments on it. I am a little heavier and the tie in front helps conceal trouble areas. Launders and travels well."

"Comfortable blouse [that] can be used as a casual work shirt or a casual evening out," wrote another rave reviewer. "Better to tie it in front, though, if self-conscious about the stomach. Need high-waisted jeans/pants to hold you in a bit. It's not cotton so can be warm in hotter temps."

"Very light, very flowy, very flattering," a savvy shopper shared. "Camouflages a fluffy tummy."

This loose-fitting top shows just enough without revealing any of your secrets. (Photo: Amazon)

Flowing sleeves

The cool sleeves are another highlight. The kimono-style batwing cut makes it easy to maneuver in and disguise the things you don’t want to show off.

"This shirt is soft and comfortable," reported a delighted customer. "The tie on the bottom allows me to control how loose I want the shirt. The sleeves are flowy so it’s not too tight."

"If you’re on the fence and you just want a great springtime look, just do it! This is such a flattering look, fun bright colors, and if you want to hide arm flab or a small mom belly, this is the shirt!" wrote another happy shopper.

A spring and summer delight

Other shoppers love the ease and breeziness of this pretty piece for warmer weather.

One wrote: "A great top for spring and summer as it is flattering as well as lightweight!"

"As someone who is plus size, it's truly hard to find something flattering that makes you feel confident, especially around summertime," wrote another rave reviewer. "BUT THIS! I could not be happier with the fit. I ordered an XXL for the length and am able to tuck the back in for a perfect fit!"

"It’s a loose fit, just as I wanted," wrote another delighted shopper. "This is not a stretch type of material. Not too thin or sheer. Flattering, especially the bright summer colors."



If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

