Knife nicks, no more: These No. 1 bestselling, cut-resistant gloves are down to just $13 at Amazon

Cooking can be fun, but unpredictable. One minute you're chopping vegetables, the next you're on your way to the E.R. hoping they'll be able to preserve your fingertip after a knife mishap. No more! With these No. 1 bestselling NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves, your precious hands will be spared from cuts, nicks and potentially more serious fates. They're currently on sale at Amazon and belong in every home cook's kitchen, so grab a pair before your next meal prep extravaganza!

Why is it a good deal?

We'd much rather pay $13 for these gloves than shell out for an expensive hospital visit, and you can't put a price on safety and peace of mind. Still, we'll take a discount where we can get it! (That said, even their original price is extremely reasonable.)

Why do I need this?

According to the brand, NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves are four times stronger than leather and 10 times stronger than steel, meaning it would take quite a lot to pierce through them. Plus, they come in five sizes, from X-Small to X-Large to ensure a comfortable fit that won't get in the way of your slicing and dicing.

They're not only ideal for wearing while using knives; they also come in handy while shucking oysters, grating cheese, using a mandolin (the bane of every cook's existence) or even woodworking. And since they're machine washable and come with a limited lifetime warranty, they'll protect your hands for years to come.

We won't mince words: These cut-resistant gloves are a cut above. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Over 28,000 Amazon customers swear by NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves.

"Peace of mind, not piece of finger," joked one satisfied shopper. "I cut the top of one of my fingers off [while] slicing potatoes on a mandolin. While I was waiting in the E.R. (this is a true story), I ordered these gloves. Now I don't use my mandolin slicer without these. If you drink wine while prepping dinner, I cannot recommend these enough."

They're not just for cooking, either. Shared another impressed user: "Started wood carving for fun and bought these for protection. I was skeptical because they look just like basic gloves, but I was proven wrong. Today I almost sliced my finger open when my hand slipped with the knife — the tip of the knife ran hard along my finger ... luckily, I was wearing [the] gloves and to my surprise, the gloves were not even damaged, and neither was my finger!"

"Works great to protect fingers while cutting veggies," wrote a final fan. "The only small issue is that when the glove gets wet from the veggie that's being cut, it's a bit difficult to hold onto the veggie. So, the glove needs to be dried a bit with a paper towel from time to time in order to continue slicing."

And if you're in need of some new blades, this No. 1 bestselling Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set is 60% off and super popular among Yahoo readers:

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $137 $345 Save $208 Over 12,000 Amazon reviewers have given this knife set their five-star seal of approval, and you're gonna love it too! The set comes with a chef's knife, bread knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife and six steak knives. Plus, you'll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in. "Finally sharp (and safe) knives," said one happy home cook. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $137 at Amazon

