Knecht: What does it really mean to 'Support Local?'

As farm stands and farmer’s markets open this summer, consider what it means to support local. Purchasing produce from the hard-working people who grow is one great way. It’s easy to shop Colorado Proud because all the fruits and vegetables are top-of-mind, thanks to great marketing efforts. Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the freshest our state has to offer.

However, what about the rest of the year? What does it mean to support local during the other seasons? How do we show support when a juicy peach or spicy pepper isn’t tantalizing your tastebuds?

Growing food is an arduous task; operating with mother nature is a game of chance, not to mention all the other uncontrollable variables.

What I mean by uncontrollable is that the farmer has little to no say in circumstances that have an enormous effect on our operations. Regulations are a primary obstacle. Farmers are price takers, not price makers. In no other industry do producers have such small margins, and few guarantees. Typically, in business, the expenses and income are relatively predictable. You determine the price of your goods or services, not the customer. However, in farming the cost of growing the crops is set. The price of selling the crops is determined by the buyer.

Imagine toiling away for months, overcoming obstacle after obstacle (broken equipment, finding qualified help, weather, water uncertainties) and miraculously growing enough vegetables to fill an entire semi-load. Then imagine the logistics of packing a semi-trailer, ensuring it has reliable refrigeration, and coordinating a driver to deliver. Imagine going through the myriad steps to get a product that you’re proud of sent to a distribution center hundreds of miles away, with the intention to see that produce on grocery stores' shelves. Imagine getting the call that your load has been rejected.

How can a distributor send an entire semi-load back, with no financial risk or accountability? They’re out nothing if they change their mind and turn away hundreds of pounds of vegetables.

I know how much literal blood, sweat and tears go into getting plants to come out of the ground. My neighbors would not and do not send produce that they don’t give their stamp of approval to. So, why do distributors turn it away? How can we as consumers remedy this breakdown in the supply chain? What needs to happen to minimize the risk to the growers, and maximize the access to food?

While I recognize we don’t want to live in a world where it’s prohibitive to purchase quality food due to the price. I do want to live in a world, where the value of locally grown food represents the price better. If we love Palisade Peaches, Rocky Ford Melons, and Pueblo Chiles, that also means putting our money where our mouth is and being not only willing to pay a little more for a premium fruit, but also willing to pass up a “deal.”

If we want the option of buying Colorado fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, and other delectable items, we have to be willing to make the choice to truly support those growers, raisers, and makers. Less than 2% of the population grows the food, it’s a small but mighty group and one that doesn’t need any more hindrances.

Consider the effect of one farm discontinuing operation. One farm might not seem like much, however, that’s one less customer at the tire shop that’s purchasing tractor tires. And the repercussions ripple onward through the community.

To support local is a holistic endeavor. It can’t just be a “bumper sticker sentiment.” There must be some hard-hitting decisions behind it too.

Vote with your dollar. Buy from as local-to-you as possible–first Pueblo, then Colorado, then USA grown.

Be willing to wait. A relevant quote by Lao Tzu, “Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.” Farming is directly connected to nature and it’s worth the wait. I know it’s idyllic to have a watermelon at the 4th of July picnic, but most Rocky Ford melons aren’t quite ready until mid-to-late July. I don’t want to deter you from buying fruits and vegetables because ultimately I want all farms and agriculture to succeed. What I do want you to do is pause and reflect on the instant-gratification culture we live in. Savor the sweetness of a watermelon in late July, it will do us all more good.

Before approving or supporting policies, consider the unintended consequences and make sure to talk to those who are directly affected. If you’re not an elected official or policymaker, let your voice be heard. They are supposed to represent you, after all, so it’s time to make your acquaintance and be a recognized name. Contact them when legislation is detrimental to farming.

McCall Knecht

McCall Knecht is an advocate for agriculture and is involved in several industry organizations, including Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association (CFVGA). She helps her husband farm in Vineland, primarily growing corn, pinto beans, and the beloved Pueblo Chiles. McCall can be reached at knechtmediallc@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: What does it really mean to 'Support Local?'