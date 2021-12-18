We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's only 16 inches long, but the Kmouk soundbar delivers huge sound. (Photo: Amazon)

Huh?? If you struggle to figure out what the heck they’re saying in your favorite TV shows — or dramatic music seems to drown out the dialogue whenever you watch a movie — it might not be you. It might be your TV. Modern-day flat panels broadcast super-sharp visuals, but they’re simply too thin to house adequate speakers. So the audio usually suffers.

External speakers can elevate your entertainment experience, but not everyone is in the market for a full surround-sound system. The solution? A powerful soundbar that incorporates multiple speakers into one surprisingly slim device for crisp, clear audio. Amazon’s top-rated Kmouk soundbar is a sound pick indeed — and we just heard it’s on sale for $40 with an on-page coupon!

$40 with on-page coupon $60 at Amazon

The Kmouk soundbar delivers sound that’s so sharp, even gamers are in love with it. That’s a true test of a superior soundbar. When in gaming mode, you can make out even the most subtle sounds, such as footsteps and whispers.

Lay back and enjoy some superior sound. (Photo: Amazon)

But of course you don’t have to play video games to appreciate this dynamite device. It produces deep, rich bass and sharp treble, so you truly get a range of frequencies — and that’s key when you’re trying to decipher dialogue over a dramatic soundtrack.

Of course, it also enhances a musical experience in and of itself, so you can stream and enjoy your favorite songs and albums with incredible clarity. It connects seamlessly to your TV or even your laptop, and it can be used as a Bluetooth 5.0 soundbar if you want to stream music right from your phone!

“AWESOME sound from such a small speaker!! I have it hooked up to my computer and the sound is theater quality!” wrote one stunned shopper. “Sound is crystal clear without any distortion [with] either connection. You can even choose between movie, game, or music modes which definitely change the way you hear the sounds coming from such a small sound bar!”

Those aren't the only three connections this soundbar has, though. It can connect to your TV, phone, desktop computer, laptop, tablet, MP3 player or game system. This versatility truly makes the Kmouk soundbar a standout, but the fact that it’s so tiny while producing such enormous sound is what'll truly throw you for a loop. This gadget is less than three inches thick and just over a foot long — 16 inches to be exact — which is jaw-dropping to customers.

The Kmouk soundbar helps you hear your TV better. (Photo: Amazon)

One fan wrote: “It’s light enough that I’m not worried about it falling but sturdy enough to provide robust sound with surprisingly amazing bass! This little sound bar provides enough sound that is crisp to fill my backyard even when having friends around.”

Others love how easy it is to set up. “Have done a quick hook up and sounds great!!!!!,” wrote one delighted reviewer. “What a difference this sound bar has made to the audio from the TV, especially when watching movies. I am very happy with the quality and performance. well built and works very well.”

This shopper is simply happy to be able to sit back and truly enjoy their entertainment system. “Since I got my new TV, I had been having issues hearing dialogue in TV shows and movies. I tried all the prescribed settings that were suggested online, but to no avail,” they wrote. “The only option I hadn't tried was a soundbar. I didn't need anything fancy or pricey. This little soundbar got great reviews and the price was right, so I gave it a go. Set up only took a few minutes and my issues hearing dialogue are a thing of the past. Even pairing it with my Fire tablet was a snap.”

