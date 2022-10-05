'Erased ten years of aging': This superstar under eye cream is on sale for $17 —over 45% off
Clean-beauty freaks, make space in your skincare stash for an under eye cream that delivers such clear anti-aging results, Amazon shoppers can't believe their eyes. Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream is equipped to address all the things that get under your skin about aging peepers, and that means sagginess, fine lines, crow's feet, dark circles and puffiness — and it's currently 45% off at Amazon!
Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream
Kleem Organics under eye cream uses dermatologist-loved ingredients like caffeine, matrixyl 3000, plant stem cells and collagen to bring hydration, smoothness, brightness and tightness to the delicate skin around your eye area.
What Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream does not use is any kind of toxic chemical. The all-natural, vegan formulation is free of artificial fragrances and colors, gluten, parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES and petroleum. Plus, it's cruelty-free. It's a clean dream for skincare devotees who are focused on anti-aging
Reviewers are in shock over how revitalizing this cream actually is. "I had dark circles and under eye lines for years from stress and natural causes. This eye cream completely erased ten years of aging off my face. I am in awe," wrote one. "I don’t have dark circles so I can’t speak on that but I do have bags under my eyes. They are terrible! This stuff works!! You can actually feel it tightening the skin under my eyes," another attested.
And because it addresses so many different signs of aging around the eyes, I deem Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream the perfect stocking stuffer. Yes, I said it! After all, Amazon's second Prime Day — the Prime Day Early Access Sale — is happening this month. So I am unofficially calling this one an early Early Access holiday shopping deal. No, it's not really one, but 45% off? It might as well be!
Best practices for using and storing Kleem Organics Firming Cream
Organic eye cream is made in limited batches and uses fresh ingredients, so it's best to store it in the fridge — this improves its ability to treat puffiness too.
Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream
To get the best results from this under eye cream, squeeze out a pea-sized amount and pat it under your eyes and around the brow bone in the morning and at night. You can use it on a bare face under makeup.
Kleem Organics vows that its product will work within six weeks, and reviewers say that's spot on. "I've bought this cream for the undereye bags. I am only into 3 weeks of trying this product, but I can already notice some nice improvement and reduced puffiness. So far it looks like the 6 weeks promise is valid," one said.
Another wrote, "I'm 70 years old, soon to be 71. I have been exposed to extreme sun while in working in the mountains in Haiti. My skin was looking OLD...I actually did not expect much but thought I would give it a try. I am so glad I did! I have been using it only a week and I already see a difference in the lines under and around my eyes. I was developing crisscross lines under and to the side of my eyes. The crisscrossness is gone. I have only small lines and I fully anticipate them to be dramatically reduced."
New to the eye cream game? It's never too late, notes this fan: "Being 68 when I first started using this eye cream, I really didn't expect much. The price was right so I thought it was worth a try. I have to use a wonderful product every morning to take away the puffiness under my eyes, (Thomas Peter Roth instant eye firm) but it is only temporary. One morning I looked in the mirror and I didn't really need it! I realized that the eye cream was working! You have to give it time."
Don't hesitate on your purchase — Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream is almost half price right now!
Amazon will give you free shipping, too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
