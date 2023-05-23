Women in their 60s say this $18 serum makes a major difference — and it’s on sale now

Vitamin C can do much more than help you kick a cold. This potent antioxidant can help transform the look of your skin, thanks to its ability to boost collagen, minimize acne scars and reduce signs of aging. Since it’s such a powerful ingredient, it makes sense that there are so many vitamin C serums on the market, but this option by Kleem Organics is one of the most popular. Not only do nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers recommend it, but you can score it on sale before Memorial Day!

You'll get all the benefits of vitamin C with this beloved serum, and it's even infused with antioxidant-rich ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, aloe vera and jojoba oil that work together to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and reduce dark spots, leaving you with a soft and glowing complexion.

The anti-aging serum is safe to use on all skin types and tones, and it's noncomedogenic and hypoallergenic, so even people with sensitive skin can use it. Shoppers love how lightweight it is, as well as the fact that it doesn't leave behind a sticky residue like some serums can.

Nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given it their seal of approval. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers of all ages rave about how effective the serum is. One called it “liquid gold,” adding, “The difference in my skin is amazing, and I'm 63 and a smoker so my skin was showing abuse. Not anymore. The serum has improved everything [including] wrinkles, sagging and dark circles. It's woken my face up. I had no idea how dull my skin really was, but now I all but glow.”

Others say it works so well, they’ve gotten compliments. “I have very sensitive almost 70-year-old skin,” wrote one. “I still break out from most new products I try. Not this serum. My husband, who never seems to notice when I make a change to my appearance, bless him, told me my skin looked different today. ‘Good different,’ he said, ‘sort of glowy.’ I’ll take it. It’s only been a week and the texture of my skin is smoother and pores are definitely smaller.”

A third shared how quickly the serum worked: “I’ve only been using this product for about 10 days, and it’s already made a huge difference. I’m stunned. Within a few days, my skin looked brighter and more youthful (I’m 50),” they said.

Normally an already affordable $21, the vitamin C serum is cheaper than ever and can be yours for just $18 when you click the on-page coupon for a double discount.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

