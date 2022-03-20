'Versatile and precise': Just for today, this amazing infrared thermometer is only $17
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
We've all been more diligent about taking our temperatures and making sure we're not running too hot...but did you know that you can apply that same technology to elevate your cooking? The Kizen Infrared Thermometer Gun, which you can score for $17 (down from $30) till midnight, can check the heat of your oven or griddle to make sure things are at the optimal temperature. Not only that; it's also useful for completing HVAC projects, measure the temp of any vehicle's engine and more, so you'll find it a multipurpose marvel indoors and out.
One satisfied customer shared, "I find that there are truly 'few' good deals in the retail market. However, THIS IS ONE OF THEM! ... Ease of use and accuracy out of the box is phenomenal; it never touches the hot surface so will never suffer heat damage; the warranty for such an inexpensive item is outstanding; and it even included batteries! Chalk me up as a fan!"
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).
"I got this mainly because I love to cook outdoor on my Blackstone, on my grills, and smokers," related one backyard gourmand. "Sometimes you really need to know your hotspots so you can get good seats and also you don't overcook your food. So this helps a lot. It is made of good quality plastic. Easy to grip and really sturdy. It comes with the battery so no need to buy it separately. To use you just point and press the trigger. It will turn on automatically. As long as you keep the trigger press it will continue measuring the temperature and once you release the trigger it will display the temp for a minute or so and then it will shut down automatically. The screen is easy to read. It's backlit so you can use it at night and you can change between Celcius and Farenheit." He concluded, "Versatile and precise."
Add one of these to your cart before this hot deal runs cold.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $150 (was $190), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,093 (was $1,600), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $320 (was $470), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,747 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV, $1,700 (was $2,700), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $160), amazon.com
Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 Android Tablet, $428 (was $530), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (was $249), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $180 (was $230), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $239 (was $280), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $228.50 (was $300), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Arcade 1UP PAC-Man 12-in-1 Legacy Edition, $380 (was $542), amazon.com
Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch, $15 (was $60), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $85.50 (was $150), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $180 with on-page coupon (was $280), amazon.com
Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum with Lidar Navigation, $310 with on-page coupon (was $430), amazon.com
eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $168 (was $210), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $30 (was $65), amazon.com
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, starting at $49 (was $70), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $45 (was $90), amazon.com
47 Pairs Fashion Earrings, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, starting at $37 (was $60), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Stackable Fridge Organizer Set of 6, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer, $15 (was $16), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 (was $27), amazon.com
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12 (was $15), amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Dylonic Exfoliating Brush, $10 (was $12), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $34 for Queen with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
400 Thread Count Cotton Queen Size Sheet Set, $49 with on-page coupon (was $105), amazon.com
Chic Home 24-piece Danielle Queen Pintuck Color Block Bedding, $136 (was $308), amazon.com
Lush Décor Ravello Shabby Chic Style Pintuck White 5-piece King Comforter Set, $122 (was $320), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillow 2-pack, $25 (was $37), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
KN95 Face Mask 60-pack, $23 with on-page coupon (was $43), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $25.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes 20 Count Pack of 10, $13 (was $18), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $10 (was $50), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Cossac Fitness Journal & Workout Planner, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Bottle Bash Standard Outdoor Game Set, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.