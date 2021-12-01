This meat thermometer works in three seconds — and it's just $13 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's rare to find a meat thermometer that's this accurate, versatile and affordable. Well done! (Photo: Amazon)

Barbecue season may be behind us, but your carnivorous palate won't be going into hibernation anytime soon; neither will the danger and general yuckiness of undercooked meat. So why not resolve to never let it happen to you? Here's how, with Amazon's top-rated meat thermometer, which just happens to be on sale for just $13 (down from $17).

The Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer will ensure that you'll never have to stress about too-rare or too-dry foods again. Just poke it into your dinner-to-be and you'll have a temperature readout in three seconds. Use it for making medium-rare steaks, properly cooked poultry, or satisfyingly seared salmon. But not only that; you can also use the Kizen to test frying oil, gauge the done-ness of casseroles and desserts and more, without the guesswork. And oh yeah: It's waterproof and super easy to clean!

Don't chew on this deal too long: With nearly 36,000 five-star reviews, this tool is a hot (heh) item.

$13 $17 at Amazon

We'll do you a solid with this tip: The Kizen can check the temperature of liquids too. (Photo: Amazon)

It's not just for hot foods either: It can read temps from −58 to 572 degrees via its backlit LCD display. (Prefer your temp readings in Celsius? Done, with the press of a button.) There's also a handy chart with popular cooking temperatures displayed right on the unit. And oh yeah: It automatically shuts off after 10 minutes to save battery life.

The Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer has a retractable probe for easy storage in a drawer, but it also has a magnetic back and hanging loop, so you can stick it on your fridge or display it proudly on the side of your grill.

"An instant-read thermometer is a must for anyone grilling or cooking meat, poultry or fish," said one happy customer. "This is the secret to not overcooking! The best food thermometer I have ever owned. Would definitely recommend to my friends or anyone looking to purchase a thermometer. Good value too!"

Story continues

Another reviewer was impressed with how quickly the readings appeared. "Worked as expected and came with an extra battery. Took seconds to reach stable temperature."

Don't be chicken — just one poke will keep you abreast of the dangers of salmonella. (Photo: Amazon)

A thermometer like this is perfect to have on hand for grilling to get those steaks and burgers just right. It's also a must-have for cooking turkeys, rib roasts and more over the holidays.

"We were very happy with the Kizen meat thermometer," raved a shopper. "We used it to cook a 16-pound prime rib on Christmas and it was perfect! Customer service has been outstanding. I received a follow up email with a compilation of suggestions for most effective use and another reminding me that the product is under warranty should we have any issues. We are very satisfied!"

PS: The Kizen is not just great for food: Use it to gauge the right temp for milk bottles, bath water, even cocktails!

Versatile, precise, and on makes a great stocking stuffer: Add one of these to your cart before this hot deal runs cold.

$13 $17 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.