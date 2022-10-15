'Cuts like butter': This pizza cutter is on sale for just $8 — today only

Now that barbecue season is over, we're bringing the party indoors and there's no party quite like a pizza party! If you’re into making pizza at home, you know that a regular old kitchen knife just isn’t going to cut it. The secret to a perfectly sliced pizza every single time? It's this handy pizza wheel — The Kitchy Pizza Cutter — and you can get it on Amazon for just $8 (that's 60% off!), but only 'til midnight!

Kitchy Kitchy Pizza Cutter $8 $20 Save $12 This ergonomically-designed pizza cutter will cut through even the crispiest pizzas quickly. $8 at Amazon

Whether you're slicing up a Boboli, tearing into a Home Run Inn pizza or you kneaded the dough yourself with homemade sauce, serving a nice triangle is almost as important as the toppings. While you might be used to seeing pizza wheels with handles, this slicer proves it's not necessary.

The Kitchy Pizza Cutter has a compact and ergonomic design — instead of a long handle to grip, this fits neatly in the palm of your hand and in a kitchen drawer. Its sharp stainless steel blade slices through crust with barely any effort. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe and comes with a blade cover to prevent you from getting accidental cuts. Choose from three fun colors.

Cut your pizza perfectly — anyway you like to slice it. (Photo: Amazon)

For the pizza connoisseur, getting the slicing down is of the utmost importance — you don't want to have to use a fork and knife to eat it — and this cutter slices like a dream, as more than 27,000 five-star reviewers can attest.

“I absolutely love this thing!!” wrote a satisfied customer. “So much better than a pizza cutter with a handle. This thing cuts through pizza perfectly and I never have to rip at the slices to get them to come apart like with other pizza cutters. Highly recommend!”

"My new favorite kitchen utensil!" reported a rave reviewer. "Cuts like butter, easy to use and take apart for cleaning. Didn't get all gunky like my other pizza cutters have in the past. Pizza, quesadillas, grilled cheese... It cuts it all SO easily!"

"Easy to clean, fits the hand well and does a great job," raved another five-star fan. "Hubby and I love to bake pizzas because we can get the crust crispy, just the way we like it. This pizza cutter does a great job of cutting through that crispy crust and without undue pressure on my arthritic hands. It's ergonomically made and feels like a natural extension of the hand. The wheel guard is a plus, especially since there's a warning the blade is sharp - no joke! It's the best pizza slicer we've ever had and we highly recommend it."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

