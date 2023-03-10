This dishwasher magnet is your secret weapon for staying tidy — and it's on sale for $7

Sometimes it's the little things that add to or detract from your household harmony; the myriad little tasks and annoyances that come with the daily grind. Like having to constantly remind your family members to to load or unload the dishwasher. It's easy to forget sometimes that this appliance was designed to make your life easier! Well, here's one simple but kind of genius way to make that peeve a thing of the past. KitchenTour’s Clean/Dirty Magnet does all the reminding for you. Just stick it on your washer and swipe to indicate status of the contents. That bright red “Dirty” sign is certainly one way to guilt children into pitching in with the dishes!

While the magnet might seem like it’s just for kicks, shoppers say it’s not just helpful, but that it’s making a huge difference in their everyday lives. And right now, you can get it for less than $8!

Thanks to over 16,000 five-star reviews, the KitchenTour has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. Shoppers love how efficient and easy the magnet is to use and are especially grateful for the impact it has on houses with multiple people. Others say they loved it so much they are buying more to give as gifts!

Perfect for shared-custody situations: Just slap one on your kid before sending them back to your ex! (Photo: Amazon)

Order in the house

Customers love what a difference this little sign can make!

"What a lifesaver," one five-star reviewer shared. “OK, that’s dramatic. Definitely a time saver, though, as I don’t have to answer to my family asking me 50 times each day whether the dishes in the dishwasher are clean or dirty... The magnet works great with a strong hold, and the slider over 'Dirty/Clean' is simple to use. Exactly what I wanted.”

As this parent put it: "It's such a simple thing, but such a big help... Even my 4-year-old can tell if it's dirty or clean and then knows if she can put her dirty plate in or take out a clean cup. I wish I would've bought one sooner and I would definitely give it as part of a housewarming gift or something."

Works at work too

It's also a great way to bring some organization to your workplace, says this five-star reviewer: “Needed this for the office after everyone kept saying they weren't sure if the dishes were dirty or clean. This helps, and it looks awesome, very clean and sturdy. The magnet attached right to the dishwasher so didn't need to use the adhesion.”

Never unintentionally eat from a dirty bowl again — pick one of these KitchenTour magnets while they're still on sale!

K KitchenTour KitchenTour Clean Dirty Magnet for Dishwasher Got a son or daughter who's setting up their own household? Add one of these to their grab bag of useful accessories. $7 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $500 Save $380 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $400 Save $310 with coupon See at Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $518 $650 Save $132 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $288 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 $156 $163 Save $7 See at Amazon

Sharpal 191H Pocket Kitchen Chef Knife Scissors Sharpener $15 $25 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL $120 $160 Save $40 See at Amazon

Oster Baldwyn High-Carbon Stainless Steel 14-piece Knife Block Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Bedding & Home

Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert $29 $42 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Anti-Fatigue Rug $16 $36 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Halo Rise Bedside Sleep Tracker $100 $140 Save $40 See at Amazon

Auto

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Upgraded Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Qifutan Cell Phone Holder $14 $20 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon