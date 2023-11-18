Treat your feet to the pillowy kitchen mat that's 'better than insoles' - and only $14 for Black Friday

If you love to go barefoot at home but can't stand the pain that comes from walking on hard flooring all day — especially if you spend a lot of time in the kitchen — Amazon has the "game changer" you never knew you needed: the top-selling KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat. It transforms your kitchen floor into a marshmallowy surface that can relieve pressure and pain in your feet, muscles and joints — and Amazon's got it at $14, nearly 60% off for Black Friday. Snag it before your holiday cooking spree — your tootsies (and wallet!) will thank you.

Amazon KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug $14 $33 Save $19 with coupon This cushioned kitchen mat by KitchenClouds is well-named: It's like walking on a cloud! Chopping vegetables and even doing the dishes aren't half as bad when you're standing on a mat made of thick, soft PVC foam that's shock-absorbing and protects your joints all the way up to your spine. Save $19 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

If you enjoy cooking up a storm, having a soft landing pad for your feet is essential — and this one has thousands of perfect ratings to back it up. It also has an on-page coupon to make it a double deal. We haven't seen this mat at $14 since last year...and with cooking and baking season just around the corner, we suggest snapping it up while you can still save. Note: The black mat is currently priced the lowest, but the other colors are also on sale (over 30% off) in the 17.3" x 28" size.

Why do I need this?

The KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat is the savior your sore dogs have been barking for, but maybe you never knew such a magical thing existed. Even if you wear slippers at home, cushioned anti-fatigue mats double down on protection for anyone who's on their feet a lot in the kitchen. This gem is perfect for anyone with arthritis, fibromyalgia, herniated discs, tendonitis, foot issues or any kind of stress-induced chronic pain issue.

It has a diamond-shaped design on the bottom, too, for traction and a beveled edge that prevents tripping, so accidents are off the table. This spongy mat doesn't just belong in the kitchen, either — at just $14, it's smart to order a few for the laundry room, garage, home office and any other high-performance areas in your home. They come in lengths ranging from 28 to 60 inches to accommodate all kinds of spaces, as well as seven colors.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers thought this kitchen mat was so comfy, they gave it a perfect five-star rating. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

One of over 8,000 five-star fans on Amazon called the mat "better than insoles," and wrote: "I do a lot of meal prepping for the week on Sundays, so I am on my feet in the kitchen for eight to 10 hours a day some weekends, and around an hour each day during the week. I used to wear my gym shoes with cushioned support when I was cooking for long periods, but even then the resulting back pain was on another level. These mats are a complete game-changer. ... I could stand on these mats for hours and still be comfortable."

Another happy customer wrote: "I received these a few days before Thanksgiving ... My daughter-in-law has these in her kitchen, and when I stepped on one I said, 'Ooooo!' and ordered them that day. I’m so happy to have them; my feet don’t hurt, my back doesn’t hurt and I’m way less tired after spending hours in the kitchen."

"I am so happy I bought this. I spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. My feet get sore easily after working in retail for 15 years wearing awful shoes. Any comfort I can get at home doing something I love is well worth the investment. Super cushiony. I ordered a different brand and they did not come close to this one!" raved another shopper.

"It’s like walking on a cloud," gushed a final fan. "They make cooking and cleaning up so much better because there’s no strain on your feet. They are plastic coated, so all you have to do to clean them is vacuum and/or wipe them down with an all-purpose cleaner. That was a huge plus for me, because keeping kitchen mats clean is my personal nightmare. ... I wish they came in more neutral colors, but at the end of the day, they’re so comfortable I’d probably buy them in hot pink if that was all they came in. Totally worth buying again." (Psst: For more color options, check out this No. 1 bestselling ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Mat, which is also on sale, albeit more expensive.)

Amazon KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $17 $22 Save $5 This cushy mat is fully waterproof and designed to repel dirt and debris. It'll get dirty, of course, but it's also designed to clean easily: just wipe it with a wet cloth or sweep/mop the mat, and it comes clean quick! $17 at Amazon

And for even more comfort, how about a cozy pair of house shoes? These Scurtain Rubber-Soled Slippers are No. 1 bestsellers and on sale!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years’ experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and, price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only bring you deals that we really think believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Mount $12 $17 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator $22 $46 Save $24 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $51 $90 Save $39 with coupon See at Amazon

Nexpow Car Jump Starter $59 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

Nexpow Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $100 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $160 $220 Save $60 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop $180 $770 Save $590 See at Amazon

Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel Vacuum $120 $150 Save $30 See at Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop $459 $700 Save $241 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $300 Save $180 with coupon See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop $289 $350 Save $61 See at Amazon

Black & Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $59 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Etekcity Food Scale $11 $14 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Brita Water Filter Pitcher $20 $24 Save $4 See at Amazon

McCook 15-Piece Knife Set $53 $130 Save $77 with coupon See at Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set $80 $150 Save $70 with coupon See at Amazon

Ninja DualBrew Pro Coffee Maker $180 $230 Save $50 See at Amazon

Home

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $34 $50 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $31 $57 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $90 $200 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $20 $43 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Gonaap Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket $16 $40 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Swtroom Electric Spin Scrubber $50 $80 Save $30 See at Amazon