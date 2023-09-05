Beat it! These KitchenAid stand mixer deals are causing quite a stir — save up to $80

What is it?

One of the best ways to bake your heart out is with an iconic KitchenAid stand mixer, and we found a slew of great deals at Amazon — including the top-rated KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer. This multi-use appliance comes with a paddle, dough hook and wire whisk attachments for all of your pastry-making needs, not to mention a super-handy pouring shield to keep flour from getting all over the kitchen in the process. Best of all? It's currently $80 off, and don't forget to check out the entire KitchenAid sale for discounts on food processors, immersion blenders and more!

Why is it a good deal?

KitchenAid has been the top name in stand mixers for as long as there have been stand mixers. Really — the brand produced the very first commercial stand mixers back in 1919, and even before that, KitchenAid’s mixers were standard issue on every ship in the US Navy, so it’s designed to take a lickin’ and keep on mixin’. With over a century’s worth of experience, the iconic label had plenty of time to perfect its craft.

With that in mind, KitchenAid has become the gold standard for professional bakers and home cooks alike, and because their products are so in-demand, they don't really need to offer sales in order for customers to buy them. That's why we get really excited when we do spot a deal on these appliances, and just think of all the extra cookie mix-ins you'll be able to buy with the $80 you saved! While $380 might still seem like a hefty price tag, these heavy-duty mixers are true investments in every sense of the word, as they're built to last for years. (Psst: I used to bake professionally, and my KitchenAid mixer is my ride-or-die — I can't recommend it enough.)

Why do I need this?

If baking up cookies, cakes and other confections is on your fall and winter agenda (the holidays will be here before you know it), there's not a whole lot this workhorse can't do. It'll crank out doughs and batters like it's nothing — your arms will thank you — and whip up meringues, frostings and whipped cream in a jiffy.

Love making bread? You'll want to pop on the included dough hook attachment, which will knead it into a smoother ball than rolling by hand ever could. The whisk attachment is perfect for creating volume, whether you're aiming for meringues with stiff peaks or fluffy whipped cream. And the paddle attachment will knock out any air bubbles to give your buttercreams a silky-smooth finish. There's even a pouring shield to keep you and your countertops from getting sprayed with flour as you add it to the bowl.

Speaking of the bowl, this one holds five quarts, or, enough dough for up to nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread per batch. Talk about efficiency. And even if you're short on storage space, you won't mind keeping this beauty out on your counter for all to admire — choose from 23 gorgeous colors, including neutrals, metallics and brights.

The attachment port on the front of the mixer also allows you to use your appliance for making homemade pasta, grinding meat and so much more — and many of these attachments are also on sale.

KitchenAid, we love you, but why did you have to make so many tempting colors? We want them all! (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

With more than 14,000 five-star Amazon reviews, owners are just as awestruck about the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer as we are.

"This KitchenAid is definitely a must-have in your kitchen. Trust me," wrote a happy home cook. "I never thought I would use mine as much as I actually do. I literally use this puppy every time I cook. It's gorgeous, shiny, heavy (doesn't move around when using it) and user-friendly. I've mixed anything from homemade whipping cream, to meatballs, to making pecan pie. Spoil yourself and buy one. Right now. You know you want to."

"So far, I've made a zucchini bread and peanut butter cookies, both turned out great with a lot less work," said another baking enthusiast "Had no trouble with either batter, and clean up was very easy. I do wish the bowl came like the glass ones that pour, as that would have made filling the bread pans easier."

"Most versatile tool I own," raved a final fan. "This is by far the best thing in my kitchen, and that includes my cooking. With all of the attachments available for this mixer, I was able to get virtually ALL of my prep needs into one dedicated space. ... I bake a lot of bread, and this mixer is able to handle my toughest doughs. ... Since getting this, my breads have become more than just a homemade novelty and have taken over all of the bread consumed in my home. The cakes I've made with this mixer all come out as if professionally done, textures so light and fluffy that I forget I didn't buy them. I'm not the best baker, but with this mixer, I make things that could trick you into thinking I'm on my way!"

What's that you say? That's more mixer than you need? Well, if your needs run a little smaller and simpler, perhaps the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is your jam. Grab one now for just $280, a $52 markdown.

"You can't go wrong with KitchenAid," wrote a convert. "I was tired of my old tilt mixer because it never worked right and was difficult to use. This new mixer is a game-changer. Mixing dough and batter is so much easier now. The stainless steel bowl is easy to clean, and it locks into the base to prevent any disasters. The stirring attachments also lock into place to keep them secure."

Or, if you're really short on space, maybe the KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is more your speed. Small footprint, big discount: This baby's now $80 off.

"Perfect mixer for me," gushed a content customer. "This KitchenAid stand mixture is a little smaller than the standard size but still does the job! I have always wanted one, and the size makes it a little lighter for me to move around. The arthritis in my hands has begun to make it difficult to mix and stir. Not anymore!"

These deals won't last forever, so head over to the full sale and get cookin'!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on any of these mixers, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on these as well as any other orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Suuson Phone Mount $13 $20 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Fix-A-Flat Flat Tire Repair and Inflator $9 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 with coupon See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $410 $500 Save $90 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $200 $400 Save $200 with coupon See at Amazon

ZCWA Robot Vacuum $170 $600 Save $430 See at Amazon

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $66 $260 Save $194 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Brita Filtered Water Bottle $20 $23 Save $3 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $18 $20 Save $2 See at Amazon

Home

FiPlus Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ticonn 6 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags $33 $50 Save $17 See at Amazon

AquaDance 7" Premium Showerhead $28 $46 Save $18 See at Amazon

Kosin LED Lights $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 See at Amazon